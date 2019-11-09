High School Football Friday Night Finish:Do we go with Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) for Player of the Year in Guilford County???(Based on the Regular Season performances)

What do you say, do we go ahead and go with Chris Zellous, from Grimsley High School, as the Player of the Year from Guilford County…And that would be based on his and the other county players’ regular season performances…

How about it, are you with me on this one??? He had 2,181 yards of Total Offense coming into tonight’s game at Page High School and with the 2,181 yards he has 34 total touchdowns, counting his running and his passing plays…

Zellous, the Grimsley Whirlie, added 353 yards to his season total tonight at Page, where his Whirlies were knocking off the Page Pirates for the first time since 2006…Zellous also scored two TD’s on the ground tonight and now his Total Yards for the season are at 2,534 and season touchdown total has now reached 36…Again tonight, Zellous with 217 yards rushing and 136 yards passing and 2 TD’s…

Very impressive numbers for Chris Zellous and even more impressive is his senior leadership, that has now propelled Grimsley to a Metro 4-A Conference Championship and overall record of (10-1), to go along with the Whirlies’ (5-0) conference mark….

Impressive, yes I would say, very impressive…Zellos and his Whirlies really getting the job done….

32-17 Grimsley over Page tonight, and what do you say we go ahead and make Chris Zellous our Player of the Year, for Guilford County and that is again based on what has happened so far in the regular season…

In that Grimsley win over at Page tonight, Page grabbed the first lead of the game on a field goal from 30 yards away, by freshman Tyler Elliott and Page led this football game 3-0, with 5:18 to go in the First Quarter…Page drove the ball down to the Grimsley 20-yard line and had to settle for the field goal, but the Page Pirates were able to move the football and they consumed/ate up right at 7 minutes off of the first quarter clock, with this time-consuming drive, that kept the Page offense on the field and the Page defense and the Grimsley offense, off of the football field…3-0 Page after the Pirates’ opening possession of the game…

Grimsley gets the ball rolling and moving, as the Whirlies take the ball down the field on their first possession of the game and Quan Nora goes off on an eight-yard run and his TD makes the score Grimsley 6, Page 3, with the two-point conversion attempt going awry..

6-3 Grimsley, with 2:04 to go in the First Quarter…

The first quarter is about to come to a close, and you better not dose, as Grimsley goes on another trip to the end zone and with that visit to zone, Grimsley cashes in on their 28-yard run by QB Chris Zellous and when their two-point play comes up empty, Grimsley finds itself up in this game by a score of, Grimsley 12, Page 3….

End of First Quarter:Grimsley 12, Page 3

We are still in the early stages of the second quarter, with the clock at 10:43 remaining in the quarter and Grimsley takes off to that end zone again and a repeat offender gets in there, as Quan Nora converts his second eight-yard jaunt of the night into six more Grimsley points, and this time the two-point conversion play is good, as the Whirlies convert on a pass from Chris Zellous to Lawson Albright and the Whirlie lead jumps up to 20-3….

Toward the end of the first half, Grimsley running back Quan Nora got either ejected or disqualified, and we don’t know for sure which way his exit was interpreted, but hopefully he will be able to play when the Grimsley Whirlies take to the field again, in the Second Round of the NCHSAA playoffs…We aren’t sure at all right now which way the call will be handled…It appeared that Nora got into it with a Page Pirate and that Nora shoved the Page player..Nora did not hit anyone, but he shoved his opponent, from Page…

Page found momentum and put up six points with a 74-yard bomb pass, from QB Alonza Barnett to his receiver C.J. Crump…Crump to the house and Tyler Elliott(kicker) through the post, as Page makes the score Grimsley 20, Page 10 with only 41.1 seconds left in the first half…Halftime Score:Grimsley 20, Page 10

With Quan Nora gone, Grimsley starts looking more toward RB Cam Allison and Lawson Albright and with Allison running hard and Chris Zellous calling his own number and taking off on the QB keepers, Grimsley finds steam and Zellous gets back to the end zone, with a nine-yard run and his extra point pass fails and now Grimsley’s lead is 16 points, Grimsley 26, Page 10, with 8:52 to play in the 3rd quarter…

Grimsley now turns to its back-up running back and they turn Cam Allison loose and he responds with a 1-yard run to the promised land and he he raises his hand, you know he has just scored another Grimsley Whirlies’ TD…Allison to the end zone and that would end Grimsley’s scoring for the game…With 5:37 left to play in the third Q, Grimsley has seen their lead swell to 22 points, as Grimsley now leads Page, 32-10….Grimsley missed their fourth two-point conversion attempt of the night, but with that 32-10 advantage, Grimsley is in great shape and they are looking forward to going home, with the victory..

Page will not bow out quietly, as the Pirates go marching and they get another big boost from the sophomore QB Barnett, when Barnett hooks up with Tyrek Smith for the touchdown and the Tyler Elliott extra point kick is good, and we have what will turn out to be our final score, Grimsley 32, Page 17…The last score of the game and the last score from Page comes with 1:11 to go in the contest…

End of Third Quarter:Grimsley 32, Page 17

Final Score:Grimsley 32, Page 17

Grimsley finishes the regular season at (10-1/4-0)…

Page finishes their season at (3-8/2-2)…

Up Next:Grimsley NCHSAA Playoffs with projected Round One bye and opening play on November 22 at home(Round Two)…

Page:Season is complete…

Some of the key numbers from the game…

Grimsley 15 First Downs/Page 10 First Downs…

Grimsley 46 carries for 339 yards on the ground/rushing…

Grimsley:Chris Zellous with 217 yards rushing on 24 carries and two TD’s…

Grimsley:Quan Nora with 59 yards rushing on 9 carries and 2 TD’s…

Grimsley:Cam Allison 63 yards on 13 carries and 1 TD…

Grimsley:Chris Zellous 7-13 passing for 136 yards…

Grimsley:Jaquavion Mayo 4 receptions for 70 yards…

Grimsley:Lawson Albright 2 receptions for 51 yards…One conversion catch for 2 points..

Page:Javondre Paige 6-12 passing for 50 yards…

Page:Alonza Barnett 6-15 passing for 156 yards and 2 TD’s…

Page:Tyrek Smith 7 receptions for 104 yards and 1 TD…

Page:C.J. Crump 2 receptions for 74 yards and 1 TD….

++++++++++We are waiting to see what Grimsley, Ragsdale, Dudley, Southeast Guilford, Northeast Guilford, Northern Guilford, Southwest Guilford and Eastern Guilford will do in the NCHSAA Playoffs and we will be posting the pairings later on today/Saturday….++++++++++

(High Point Andrews is hanging in the balance and we are not sure which way they will be going.)

Looks like season is done for:

Page

Smith

Northwest Guilford

High Point Central

Southern Guilford

Western Guilford

High Point Christian Academy