High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Putting the Re, back in the Wind and sitting around waiting for the NCHSAA Playoff Pairings due out later today

@grimsleyfb and Spencer Turkin from the News and Record reporting….

RB Quan Nora’s penalty from last night against Page has been ruled a disqualification by the @NCHSAA Quan Nora will be eligible for the playoffs.

More news on the state-wide front:

Anson County won their Conference Championship last night but they will not be allowed to participate in the playoffs…

Friday night, Anson County High School’s football team beat Marshville Forest Hills 28-7, won the Rocky RIver conference title – and then everybody cried.

In what should’ve been a celebratory post-game huddle, the Bearcats talked about the season being over.

Before the game, Coach Jackson broke the news to the team that, despite qualifying for the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs, Anson County would not be eligible to participate.

Coach Kevin Gillespie, head coach for the Asheboro Blue Comets and the former head coach of the Page Pirates gone from Asheboro….He led Page to the NCHSAA 4-AA State title back in 2011 and now out as head coach at AHS….

from Tony Bolick at the Asheboro Courier-Tribune:

ASHEBORO — The story of the 2019 football season came to a culmination in four quarters at Asheboro High School’s Lee J. Stone Stadium Friday night. A season of promise fell prey to mistakes, missed opportunities and penalties. Friday night, a non-conference victory to close out the regular season fell short because of all the same things.

Northwest Guilford (4-7) broke a 14-14 tie with three big plays in the second half, the Blue Comets stymied themselves with turnovers and penalties on drives, but responded with a late score, and senior Dyvon McKinney ended his career at AHS with one last gasp — a 78-yard touchdown run with 3.7 seconds still left — to make it 35-28, but like almost the entire year, AHS’ three tries at an onsides kick just could not get it to bounce their way and the Vikings left with the win.

“That’s the way it’s been for three years,” said AHS coach Kevin Gillespie afterwards, confirming word late Saturday night that he was no longer the AHS football coach after three years.

“They played hard, we just made mistakes. You can’t turn the ball over five times and beat anybody. But the kids played hard.”

**********Big nights for NWG’s Micah Salmon, Brandon Thomas and Carson Cassety….**********

Grimsley head coach Darryl Brown on his quarterback Chris Zellous:“He’s our leader,” Brown said. “When the situation happened(RB Quan Nora ejected from the game), I told our offensive coordinator, Coach (Jesse) Tripp — who does a great job — ‘This is Zellous’ game now.’ He was ready for that moment and I’m super-proud of him.”

(On GreensboroSports Radio last night we were also very impressed with the job up front on defense for Grimsley by BIG Travis Shaw and Blair Price.)

Notable notes and quotes from the coach:

“I saw a lot of things we need to work on, but that’s just me being picky. I thought we played well tonight.” – Wildcat coach Tony Aguilar.

“I thought our front six (on defense) played very well.” – Wildcat coach Tony Aguilar

Notable notes and the quote from the coach:

“We played really hard, but we made some mistakes on special teams. We have to clean that up before the playoffs… Around noon sometime tomorrow, we will figure out who we play next, and we will go from there.”

Dudley coach Stephen Davis

++++++++++Dudley will have the #1 seed from the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference…Tied for first with Mount Tabor and WS Parkland, drawing done last Saturday to determine #1 and Dudley got it, by the luck of the draw…++++++++++

Northern Guilford at Western Alamance, from Alex Reynolds at the Burlington Times-News….NG QB Will Lenard with 355 yards passing for the NG Nighthawks….

Since we couldn't find stories on these game, here are notes on these games from HSXtra Playbook, at the News and Record….

Alston Hooker and Devan Boykin, seniors, Ragsdale: Hooker threw three touchdown passes to Boykin in the Tigers’ 24-6 win at High Point Central that secured second place in the Metro 4-A Conference and an automatic playoff berth.

Northeast Guilford’s Offensive Line:The big guys up front paved the way for five Rams rushing touchdowns — three by sophomore Trevon Hester and one each by Kobie Perez and Justin Wilson — as they rolled into the Class 3-A playoffs with a 48-7 rout of Person.

