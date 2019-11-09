NCHSAA Men’s 4-A Cross Country Championship Results:Runners Pare and Long from Page finish 14 and 15…

4A Men – Broughton brings home eighth team title as Panther Creek’s Harrison grabs individual honors

KERNERSVILLE, NC – Panther Creek’s Ian Harrison won the school’s first individual State Championship in Men’s Cross Country. The senior completed the course at Ivey Redmon Park in 15:25.58 outlasting a challenge from Cardinal Gibbons senior, Carson Williams, who crossed in 15:28.53.

Broughton runners combined to win the school’s eighth Men’s Cross Country State Championship and their first since 2016. The Caps were led by senior John Malach who finished fifth overall in a time of 15:48.66. Fellow senior Jack Rooney crossed in tenth with a time of 15:56.66. Junior Landon Soroka was 17th overall with a time of 16:24.85. Senior Cooper Thompson and freshman Dylan Core crossed consecutively, in 23rd and 24th overall respectively, with times of 16:31.29 and 16:32.57. The five combined for a team total of 68 points and an average time of 16:14.81. That mark was well ahead of second place Cardinal Gibbons who compiled 99 points and an average of 16:17.15.

14 Jean-Lou Pare Page High 16:16.05

15 Ethan Long Page High 16:16.76