2019 Finalized High School Football Playoff Brackets from the NCHSAA
High School Football Brackets
CLICK HERE and check out the Preliminary Brackets from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association…
Polls showing:
#6 Parkwood(7-4) at #6 Northeast Guilford(9-2) 3-A West
#16 Eastern Guilford(6-5) at #1 Lee County(11-0) 3-AA East
#11 Clayton(6-5) at #6 Southeast Guilford(8-3) 3-AA East
#14 Southwest Guilford(6-5) at #3 Dudley(9-2) 3-AA West
#13 Northern Guilford(7-4) at #4 Cox Mill 3-AA West
#11 Page(3-8) at #6 Mooresville(6-5) 4-A West
Ragsdale(5-6) First Round Bye 4-A West
#1 Grimsley(10-1) First Round Bye 4-A West…Grimsley #1 Seed 4-A West
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.