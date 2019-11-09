2019 Finalized High School Football Playoff Brackets from the NCHSAA

High School Football Brackets
#6 Parkwood(7-4) at #6 Northeast Guilford(9-2) 3-A West
#16 Eastern Guilford(6-5) at #1 Lee County(11-0) 3-AA East
#11 Clayton(6-5) at #6 Southeast Guilford(8-3) 3-AA East
#14 Southwest Guilford(6-5) at #3 Dudley(9-2) 3-AA West
#13 Northern Guilford(7-4) at #4 Cox Mill 3-AA West
#11 Page(3-8) at #6 Mooresville(6-5) 4-A West
Ragsdale(5-6) First Round Bye 4-A West
#1 Grimsley(10-1) First Round Bye 4-A West…Grimsley #1 Seed 4-A West

