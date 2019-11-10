Bull’s Double-Double Not Enough in High Point Women’s Basketball Home Opener Loss

Site: High Point, N.C. (Millis Center)

Score: College of Charleston 79, High Point 70 (OT)

Records: CofC: 1-2, HPU: 0-2

Next HPU Event: Thursday, Nov. 14 — vs. East Tennessee State (Millis Center; High Point, N.C.), 7 p.m.

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Senior Miya Bull had her second career double-double but it wasn’t enough to help the High Point University women’s basketball team come away victorious against the College of Charleston, falling in overtime, 79-70. The Panthers led by 20 in the second quarter but saw the lead slip away in the second half, culminating in a 24-point run by CofC to tie the game and take the lead in overtime.

“CofC’s execution was very good down the stretch and I give them all the credit in the world,” head coach Chelsea Banbury said. “They attacked, they saw their opportunity, and they came at us. They played hard at the end.”

Bull was the team’s leader in a game that saw to starters lost late to fouls – senior Camryn Brown and freshman Amaria McNear. Bull had a big third quarter, scoring eight and grabbing five rebounds on her way to 18 points and 14 boards for the game, both career-highs. Brown fouled out with 2:39 remaining in the fourth quarter and HPU holding a five-point lead. She left with 11 points, nine from behind the arc, and six assists.

High Point led by eight after the first quarter, with freshman Callie Scheier playing a key role. She had eight in the first, with six coming from deep, and added two assists. Sophomore and high school teammate Skyler Curran made her presence known early on the defensive side of things, recording two steals and snagging three rebounds off the defensive glass in the first 10 minutes. She’d finish with 13 points and nine rebounds, just missing out on a double-double.

The Panthers extended their lead in the second, leading by as many as 20 at one point but ending the half up 10, 38-28. Scheier finished the half with those eight points she had in the first and was joined at eight by teammates Bull and Brown. Curran was right behind the trio with seven points of her own after two periods of play.

Scheier scored her final six points of the day early in the second half, connecting on back-to-back triples to open the half, her six and Bull’s eight helped HPU take a 13-point lead into the final quarter, 58-45. However, the fourth quarter was one to forget for High Point as the Panthers went cold from the floor with over half the quarter left, not scoring in the last 5:47 of regulation. The Cougars recorded the next 15 points to tie the game up at 68 with 27 seconds left and force overtime.

The scoring drought continued for HPU in overtime, with the Purple and White not being able to score until 14 seconds remained on the clock. By that point, CofC had scored nine straight, pushing its run to 24-straight and taking a 77-68 lead. The game finished a nine-point affair, with High Point still searching for its first win of the season, 79-70.

The Panthers continued to fire from behind the arc just like Tuesday, attempting 37 triples in the home opener, the second-most in program history behind the 40 attempted to open the season. Nine were made, bringing the season total up to 19.

HPU will get that opportunity on Thursday (Nov. 10) when East Tennessee State comes to town. Tip is at 7 p.m. and can be seen live on ESPN +.