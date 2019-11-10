Cantamessa Earns First Collegiate Coaching Victory As Greensboro College Pride Men Top Randolph

Cantamessa Earns First Collegiate Coaching Victory As Pride Men Top Randolph

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jim Cantamessa picked up his first collegiate head coaching victory as the Greensboro College men’s basketball team defeated the Wildcats of Randolph College Saturday 76-63.

Randolph opened the game on a 7-4 run before Greensboro scored five straight points to take their first lead of the contest after Greyson Collins connected for a three-pointer at the top of the key.

Following the Collins three, Randolph surged back in front with an 11-2 run to take an 18-11 before Greensboro used an 8-1 run to tie the game with 9:53 showing on the clock. Keyford Langley and Kevon Meertins both had three-pointers during the run while Justin Minnis tallied his first of two baskets on the day.

The two teams then traded the lead five times over the final nine minutes before the Wildcats were able to take a 33-30 lead into second half.

Over the first two minutes of the half, Randolph would extend their lead out to as many as six points but Greensboro used a 8-0 run to take a 40-38 lead after Meertins converted on an old-fashion three-point play.

Much like the first half, the two teams then traded the lead before the Pride went 5-of-11 from the field to put together a 12-3 run to take a 58-52 lead with 7:49 to play. Greensboro was not done pulling away. After Randolph scored a layup to pull back to within four, the Pride closed out the final seven minutes on an 18-9 run to secure the 13-point victory.

“We played a very physical and defensive minded game tonight,” Cantamessa said. “We did a great job on the boards and if we continue to play like that then the sky could be the limit.

“In addition to two guys recording double-doubles, our seniors really stepped up and led the way in all aspects of the game.”

Michael Phifer finished 15 points and 12 rebounds while Eric Peaks Jr. also had 12 boards to go along with 14 points. Freshman Matt Brown also turned in a solid performance with 11 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

The Pride men will return to action Wednesday when they host Guilford College at the Greensboro Coliseum. For more information on Greensboro College men’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.