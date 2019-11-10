Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 11/11-11/16/19:Basketball Jamborees for Saturday

Monday, November 11
No events scheduled

Tuesday, November 12
No events scheduled

Wednesday, November 13
TBA Boys Varsity Soccer NCHSAA Playoffs-3rd round Home

Thursday, November 14
No events scheduled

Friday, November 15
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football NCHSAA Playoffs-1st Round Away

Saturday, November 16
TBA Boys Varsity Basketball Northwest Basketball Jamboree Home
TBA Boys Varsity Soccer NCHSAA Playoffs-4th Round Home
TBA Girls Varsity Basketball Northwest Basketball Jamboree Home

