Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 11/11-11/16/19:Football Playoffs Home on Friday and Girls Basketball Jamboree on Saturday

Posted by Press Release on November 10, 2019 at 11:54 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

11/15/19 Friday Football V Men’s H 7:30 PM TBA 1st Round State Playoff’s SEHS Stadium

11/16/19 Saturday Basketball V Women’s A TBA TBA Sports Plex Jamboree

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top