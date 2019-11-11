Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 11/11-11/16/19:Football Friday at Lee County and Basketball Scrimmage on Saturday at South Granville
11/11/19 Monday N/A Holiday / Vacation Day
11/11/19 Monday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/11/19 Monday Football V Boys N/A All Conference Selections- online
11/12/19 Tuesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/13/19 Wednesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/13/19 Wednesday N/A 8:00 AM Cancelled – NLI Signing Day / College Commitments EG Media Center
11/13/19 Wednesday N/A 5:30 PM Middle School Football vs. Jackson Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
11/14/19 Thursday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/15/19 Friday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/15/19 Friday Football V Boys A 7:30 PM Lee County High School State Playoffs- 1st Round
11/16/19 Saturday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/16/19 Saturday Basketball V Boys A TBA Multi-Team Scrimmage hosted by South Granville HS
11/16/19 Saturday Cheerleading V Girls A TBA Cheer Competition hosted by Sanderson HS @ Dorton Arena
11/16/19 Saturday Cheerleading JV Girls A TBA Cheer Competition hosted by Sanderson HS @ Dorton Arena
11/16/19 Saturday Wrestling V Boys A 9:00 AM JV / Varsity MultiTeam Scrimmage
