New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this Week(11/11/19):Grimsley, Reidsville and Dudley, 1-2-3
The New News and Record HSXtra Top Ten High School Football Poll for this week, with Grimsley, Reidsville, Dudley, Northeast Guilford and others right up there at the top of the poll, again this week….The Top Ten Poll is compiled by N&R staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches…..CLICK HERE to go to the poll page for more info…
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 10-1
Last week: 1
Next: TBD in second round of playoffs, Nov. 22
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 10-1
Last week: 2
Friday: East Bend Forbush
3. DUDLEY
Record: 9-2
Last week: 3
Friday: No. 9 Southwest Guilford
4. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 9-2
Last week: 4
Friday: Monroe Parkwood
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 8-3
Last week: 5
Friday: Clayton
6. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 7-4
Last week: 7
Friday: At Concord Cox Mill
7. RAGSDALE
Record: 5-6
Last week: 9
Next: TBD in second round of playoffs, Nov. 22
8. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 6-5
Last week: 10
Friday: At Lee County
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 6-5
Last week: 8
Friday: At No. 3 Dudley
10. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 8-4
Last week: 6
Next: Season completed
