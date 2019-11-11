New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this Week(11/11/19):Grimsley, Reidsville and Dudley, 1-2-3

The New News and Record HSXtra Top Ten High School Football Poll for this week, with Grimsley, Reidsville, Dudley, Northeast Guilford and others right up there at the top of the poll, again this week….The Top Ten Poll is compiled by N&R staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches…..CLICK HERE to go to the poll page for more info…

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 10-1

Last week: 1

Next: TBD in second round of playoffs, Nov. 22

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 10-1

Last week: 2

Friday: East Bend Forbush

3. DUDLEY

Record: 9-2

Last week: 3

Friday: No. 9 Southwest Guilford

4. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 9-2

Last week: 4

Friday: Monroe Parkwood

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 8-3

Last week: 5

Friday: Clayton

6. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 7-4

Last week: 7

Friday: At Concord Cox Mill

7. RAGSDALE

Record: 5-6

Last week: 9

Next: TBD in second round of playoffs, Nov. 22

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 6-5

Last week: 10

Friday: At Lee County

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 6-5

Last week: 8

Friday: At No. 3 Dudley

10. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 8-4

Last week: 6

Next: Season completed