NFL Sunday Scoreboard and how locals did as pros on the go in the show(NFL on Sunday)
Sunday Finals from the National Football League(NFL):
Green Bay Packers 24, Carolina Panthers 16
Panthers’ Numbers:
Kyle Allen 28-43 for 307 yards with 1 Touchdown and 1 INT. Christian McCaffrey with 20 carries for 108 yards and 1 TD, plus 6 receptions for 33 yards…Eric Reid with 8 Tackles and 4 were Solo Tackles…
Atlanta 29, New Orleans 6
Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27…T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS/North Carolina) with 1 carry for 6 yards for Tampa Bay, plus one kickoff return for 17 yards and 2 punt returns for 9 yards..Logan for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers..
Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16…Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with 2 Tackles and one was a Solo Tackle for the Cleveland Browns…
Miami 16, Indianapolis 12…Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) with 5 receptions for 56 yards for the Colts…
Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13…Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS/N.C. State) with 4 Tackles and 3 Solo Tackles for the Bengals…
Chicago 20, Detroit 13…Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) with 3 carries for 14 yards, 4 receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown, plus two Punt Returns for 9 yards for the Bears…
Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32
New York Jets 34, New York Giants 27
Pittsburgh 17, LA Rams 12
Minnesota 28, Dallas 24
from Thursday:Oakland 26, LA Chargers 24…Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/California) with 6 receptions for 68 yards for the Chargers…
Monday Night:Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers…Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS/Tennessee) with the 49ers…
Byes:
Broncos
Patriots
Eagles
Redskins
Jaguars
Texans…D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with the Houston Texans…
