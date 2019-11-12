Carolina Cobras Sign QB Sam Castronova

from D.J. Wagner, with Carolina Cobras Football

Greensboro, NC

The Carolina Cobras announce the signing of QB Sam Catronova.

Sam Castronova (6’2” 205 Bethel University) was a star at Bethel University, where they basically played their own version of arena football, just on a 100-yard field and outdoors. Running an offense in 2018 that scored an average of 54.5 points per game, including games where they scored 62 twice, 70 and 92 points in a game they won by 80 and did it through a balanced offense, Castronova was third in the NAIA with a Pass Efficiency Rating of 177.1. In 11 games as a senior he was 158-251-6 with 28 TDs passing to go along with 77 yards rushing and six TDs. After college he went to the Buffalo Bills Local Day, and some CFL workouts, and was in the XFL Showcase but did not get drafted, so their loss is the Cobras gain, as he already has a relationship with Vinny Gregory who was recently signed by the Cobras and they workout twice a week now.

When asked about his message for Cobra Nation Castronova said, “I am ready to get to work and ready to get back to the Championship and win it!”

