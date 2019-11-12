Fall College National Letter of Intent(NLI) Signings for Southwest Guilford coming up on Wednesday November 13
**********The following student athletes will be recognized tomorrow at 2:45 to 3:15 in the gym lobby for the fall NLI at SWGHS.**********
Tyler Lloyd Baseball Barton University
Owen Kincaid Baseball Appalachian State
Brandon Cecilio Baseball Greensboro College
Jacob Shafer Baseball UNCW
Haley Hmiel Softball Queens College
Jordan Brannon Softball Shaw University
Emily Flynn Soccer Western Carolina
Emma Harriman Soccer Tusculum
Valeria Calderon Volleyball UNCG
Coree Haywood-Parker Volleyball UNCC
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.