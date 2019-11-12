Fall College National Letter of Intent(NLI) Signings for Southwest Guilford coming up on Wednesday November 13

**********The following student athletes will be recognized tomorrow at 2:45 to 3:15 in the gym lobby for the fall NLI at SWGHS.**********

Tyler Lloyd Baseball Barton University
Owen Kincaid Baseball Appalachian State
Brandon Cecilio Baseball Greensboro College
Jacob Shafer Baseball UNCW

Haley Hmiel Softball Queens College
Jordan Brannon Softball Shaw University

Emily Flynn Soccer Western Carolina
Emma Harriman Soccer Tusculum

Valeria Calderon Volleyball UNCG
Coree Haywood-Parker Volleyball UNCC

