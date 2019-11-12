Fall College National Letter of Intent(NLI) Signings for Southwest Guilford coming up on Wednesday November 13

**********The following student athletes will be recognized tomorrow at 2:45 to 3:15 in the gym lobby for the fall NLI at SWGHS.**********

Tyler Lloyd Baseball Barton University

Owen Kincaid Baseball Appalachian State

Brandon Cecilio Baseball Greensboro College

Jacob Shafer Baseball UNCW

Haley Hmiel Softball Queens College

Jordan Brannon Softball Shaw University

Emily Flynn Soccer Western Carolina

Emma Harriman Soccer Tusculum

Valeria Calderon Volleyball UNCG

Coree Haywood-Parker Volleyball UNCC