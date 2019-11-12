Greensboro College Pride Women’s Basketball Falls In Season Opener 64-53

Pride Women Fall In Season Opener 64-53

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s basketball team dropped their season opener to Virginia University of Lynchburg Monday 64-53.

The Dragons opened the first period on an 8-0 run before Taniya Ford got Greensboro on the board with a long three-pointer from the top of the key. Following the Ford three, the Dragons were able to hold on to their advantage for the remainder of the period and found themselves holding a 17-9 lead following the first 10 minutes.

Virginia University of Lynchburg was then scored the first point of the second period to extend their lead out to nine points before the Pride went on an 8-0 run over the next two minutes to pull within 18-17. Ashley Free sparked the run with a three-pointer from the right wing before Katie Lewis added her first three of the ballgame. After the Lewis three, Diajah Hickson capped off the run with a pair of free-throws.

With the momentum on Greensboro’s side, the Pride was able to strike up an 8-2 run after a Dragons three-pointer to take a two-point lead of their own. However, Virginia University of Lynchburg closed out the half on a 10-5 run to take a 33-30 lead into halftime.

After the break, Greensboro opened the third quarter on a 5-0 run, following a layup by Shai Robinson and a Lewis three, to regain a two-point lead. The Pride would then go on to lead by as many as five midway through the period before the Dragons went on a 9-3 run over the final 4:24 of the period to take a 46-45 lead into the fourth.

In the fourth, Greensboro’s shooting woes continued as the Dragons pulled away for the 11-point victory after outscoring the Pride 18-8.

“Virginia University of Lynchburg was a very athletic team,” Assistant Coach Vontreece Hayes said. “We have a lot of new faces on the team and we learned a lot today. We saw more pros than cons today but we have to continue to gel as a team.

“Once we are able to do that, our versatility will really show and that will prove to be beneficial for us as a team. We will get back to practice tomorrow as we prepare for Regent on Saturday.”

Lewis finished with a team-high 14 points while Free and Hickson both finished with 10 points. Destiny Timberlake pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

The Pride women will return to action Saturday when they host the Royals of Regent University at 5 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College women’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.