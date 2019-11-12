High School Basketball Tonight(11/12/19):Greensboro Day Girls Big Winners and more scores/Johnny King(Southeast Guilford HS Football) headed to Charlotte
High School Basketball Finals Tonight:
Greensboro Day School girls 52, Durham Academy 26
GDS(2-0)….We are going to go out on a limb and guess that both Je’Bria Fullwood and Caroline Wyrick were in double-digits for the GDS girls tonight….I am going to say the Jones kid(Kate) too, with double-figure scoring….
Durham Academy boys 79, Greensboro Day 60
GDS(1-1) Bryce Harris led the GDS Bengal boys with 18 points and 4 rebounds…
Wesleyan Christian Academy girls 35, Henderson Collegiate 33
Game-winning 3 from Wes’s Lilly McRae…
Wesleyan Christian Academy boys 81, Henderson Collegiate 61
WES boys led by Kaleb Brooks with 24 points and Josh Wiggins added nine for the Trojans…..
**********Johnny King, an All-Conference lineman from Southeast Guilford High School, has committed to play college football for the Charlotte 49ers….King has been All-Conference, All-Area, he has been selected to play in this year’s NC-SC Shrine Bowl game and he is all-around talented young football player for head coach Kennedy Tinsley, and his SEG Falcons…Johnny King’s position coach at Southeast Guilford is Kyle Faust, on the offensive line…**********
