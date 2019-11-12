Liz Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS) named ACC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Freshman center Elizabeth Kitley(Northwest Guilford High School) has been named the ACC Freshman of the Week after averaging 17.5 points as the Hokies started the season with victories over Saint Francis and George Mason.

Kitley wasted no time imprinting her name into the record books, as she scored 27 points in the season opening 105-41 victory over Saint Francis. Her debut was the highest scoring for any Virginia Tech freshman and the second best of any Tech player in history. She was 13 of 15 from the field and pulled down five rebounds.

Sunday afternoon at George Mason, the Summerfield, N.C. native tallied eight points and eight rebounds in her first collegiate road game.

Virginia Tech returns to the court on Friday, November 15 when they take on the Liberty Flames at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.