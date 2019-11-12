N.C. State Women over UNCW Sunday, as Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) tops Wolfpack in scoring with 18 points/9 rebounds in 20 minutes

Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) with 18 points, 9 rebounds and she was 2-2 from three-point range, plus 2-2 at the free throw line, and all of this got done in just 20 minutes of work and no foul trouble for Cunane on Sunday, with Elissa being charged with just one personal foul….N.C. State wins 80-40 over UNC-Wilmington….

RALEIGH – The 14th-ranked NC State women’s basketball team (2-0) improved to 2-0 for 10th consecutive season with an 80-40 victory over visiting UNCW Sunday afternoon on Kay Yow Court inside Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum. The win was the 700th in the impressive career of head coach Wes Moore.

Sophomore Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) led all players with 18 points and nine rebounds. She was joined in double figures by junior Kayla Jones (11 points, nine rebounds) and freshman Jakia Brown-Turner (11 points). Jones finished with a new career high of six assists and freshman Jada Boyd led all players with 10 rebounds.