Pfeiffer University comes to Greensboro and takes down Guilford College Quakers in Men’s Basketball:Pfeiffer Falcons led by Nathan White(Eastern Guilford High School) claim 57-54 JV victory

Nathan White was back in town tonight, helping to lead the Pfeiffer University Falcons Men’s JV Basketball team to victory, over the Guilford College Quakers…

The game was a battle throughout and with less than a minute to go, the score was deadlocked at 54-54, and then the Pfeiffer Falcons got a good look and made the bucket on a drive, and with the made two, they also drew the foul and the Pfeiffer Falcons’ JV’s hit the free throw for the three-point play the old fashioned way, and Pfeiffer was on their way back to Misenheimer, N.C., with a 57-54 victory…

Pfeiffer wins this JV game, 57-54, and the Falcons got a very good push tonight from freshman Nathan White, who played here locally for coach Joe Spinks, at Eastern Guilford High School…Nathan White also spent time in the basketball programs at Piedmont Classical School and Vandalia Christian School….

Good local crowd on hand in the Ragan-Brown Field House to cheer Nathan White on, with his mom(Wanda) dad(Dennis) and sister(Ebony) all there for the Nathan White Homecoming…Also some aunts, uncles, brother-in-law, and others in the house pulling for Nathan White, in just his second college basketball game…Nathan and Pfeiffer fell to the Catawba JV’s last week in Salisbury…

Tonight Nathan White scored 4 points and grabbed right at 6 rebounds for the Pfeiffer Falcons, but it was his work on defense that really allowed him to earn key minutes of playing time in this game…Nathan worked extremely hard on defense and he did a super job talking and communicating with his Pfeiffer Falcons teammates…Nathan White was on his game tonight and with continued hard work, he should see his game minutes increasing as this season rolls on, and Nathan White continues to see his role on the team become more defined…

Nathan White working hard and playing college basketball for the Pfeiffer Falcons…

Also saw Lindsay Gauldin, former Northwest Guilford Viking, now a sophomore for the Guilford College Quakers women’s team and we saw Jaylen Gore, another former Northwest Guilford Viking, and these days, the starting point guard for the Guilford College men’s team, with Tom Palumbo head coach, and Ronnie Thomas, assistant head coach…

Guilford College Quaker men vs. Greensboro College tomorrow night/Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum…This men’s game between the Quakers and the Greensboro College Pride tips off at 7pm….