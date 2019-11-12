Ragsdale National Letter of Intent Signings for Wednesday November 13

Posted by Press Release on November 12, 2019 at 1:34 pm under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

Ragsdale High School College Signings on Wednesday November 13 at 3:15pm:

Derek Martinez signing with N.C. A&T
Luke Pritchett signing with Barton College.

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top