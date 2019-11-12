Warnersville Wolverines vs. Brentwood Broncos this Saturday in High Point for R.E.D. Zone Youth Football Championships
Warnersville Recreation Center will be representing Greensboro Parks & Recreation Department and the Brentwood Broncos will be representing High Point Parks & Recreation Department for the R.E.D. Zone championship. All games will be played at High Point Athletic Complex. The address is 2920 School Park Road.
Game Times:
Warnersville Wolverines vs. Brentwood Broncos in all three games….
·Pee-Wees (7-8 year olds) Game Time is 10:00am
·Mite (9-10 year olds) Game Time is 11:30am
·Midgets (11-12 year olds) Game Time is 1:00pm
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.