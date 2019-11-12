Warnersville Wolverines vs. Brentwood Broncos this Saturday in High Point for R.E.D. Zone Youth Football Championships

Warnersville Recreation Center will be representing Greensboro Parks & Recreation Department and the Brentwood Broncos will be representing High Point Parks & Recreation Department for the R.E.D. Zone championship. All games will be played at High Point Athletic Complex. The address is 2920 School Park Road.

Game Times:

Warnersville Wolverines vs. Brentwood Broncos in all three games….

·Pee-Wees (7-8 year olds) Game Time is 10:00am

·Mite (9-10 year olds) Game Time is 11:30am

·Midgets (11-12 year olds) Game Time is 1:00pm