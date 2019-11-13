2019 Northwest Guilford High School Basketball Jamboree for Saturday, November 16th

2019 Northwest Guilford High School Basketball Jamboree

Date: Saturday, November 16th, 2019

MAIN GYM: AUXILIARY GYM: ***9:00-9:55am Surry C. vs E. Forsyth*** 9:00-9:55am NWG vs N. Forsyth ***10:00-10:55am NWG vs Pinecrest*** 10:00-10:55am Walkertown vs Bishop Mc 11:00-11:55am Reidsville vs NWG *****11:00-11:55am W. A. vs Surry C*** ***12:00-12:55pm E. Forsyth vs NWG*** 12:00-12:55pm N. Forsyth vs Bishop Mc 1:00-1:55pm Walkertown vs NWG ***1:00-1:55pm Pinecrest vs W. A.*** 2:00-2:55pm Reidsville vs N. Forsyth ***2:00-2:55pm Surry C vs NWG*** 3:00- 3:55pm Walkertown vs Reidsville ***3:00- 3:55pm E. Forsyth vs Pinecrest*** ***4:00-4:55pm W. A. vs NWG*** 4:00-4:55pm Bishop Mc vs NWG

*** Games = Girls Games

Teams listed 2nd wear LIGHT color jersey

Fan Admission: $5 All Day Pass

