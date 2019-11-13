Looking back at the Guilford College-Greensboro College Men’s Basketball Game at the Greensboro Coliseum:Tyler Dearman(Southern Guilford HS) leads Quakers to 87-75 win/K.J. Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) with 12 points for Greensboro College

College Men’s Basketball Final – Guilford 87, Greensboro 75

from Dave Walters, Sport Information Director for Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Freshman Tyler Dearman (Greensboro, N.C./Southern Guilford High School) scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench to lead 19th-ranked Guilford College’s men’s basketball team past Greensboro College, 87-75, in the Greensboro Coliseum Wednesday night.

Dearman, a 6-3 swingman, connected on nine-of-13 field goals, including 4-of-7 three-pointers. He had 20 first-half points, which helped Guilford (1-1) to a 48-39 halftime lead. Dearman netted 13 points over the final four minutes and 19 seconds of the opening frame, which helped turn a two-point margin into a nine-point halftime lead.

A Liam Ward layup followed by a Jorden Davis (Durham, N.C./Durham Academy (Roanoke)) three opened a 53-39 spread early in the second half before Greensboro (1-1) reeled off 10-straight points. Michael Phifer scored five of his game-high 25 points during the run, which made it a 59-55 contest with 12:49 left in regulation.

Guilford responded with a 13-0 run over the next 3:49. Davis and Joah Logan both scored five points in the decisive burst that opened a 72-55 margin with nine minutes left. Greensboro scored the game’s final seven points to provide the final score.

Davis scored 10 of his 18 points in the second half for Guilford and made all 10 free throws. Kyler Gregory (Yadkinville, N.C./Starmount) chipped in 15 points, six rebounds and two assists. The Quakers shot 50.9 percent from the floor, compared to Greensboro’s 42.4% field-goal shooting.

Phifer made 11 of 20 shots, including three three-pointers, for Greensboro. He also collected a team-best six rebounds. Keyford Langley added 12 points for Greensboro.

Coach Tom Palombo’s Quakers host the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Ragan-Brown Field House.

Phifer’s 25 Points Not Enough As Pride Men Fall To Guilford

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director for Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s basketball team fell to the Quakers of Guilford College at the Greensboro Coliseum Wednesday 87-75.

Guilford opened a 6-0 lead over the first four minutes of the game before the Pride was able to use an 8-2 run to tie the game with 13:39 showing on the clock. Eric Peaks Jr. started the run for Greensboro with a jumper from the left elbow before Keyford Langley and Michael Phifer both hit three-point shots.

After the Pride tied the game, the Quakers offense put together a 12-3 run over the next 3:40 to pull out to a 20-11 lead, but Greensboro was able to outscore Guilford 14-7over the next 3:33 to pull within 27-25 with five minutes remaining on the clock.

However, Greensboro would get no closer over the remainder of the half and went into the break trailing 48-39, following a Langley half-court three-pointer as time expired.

Guilford would then extend their lead out to 14 points over the first six minutes of the second half before Greensboro used a 10-0 run to pull within four with 12:49 to play. Phifer, who finished with a game-high 25 points, started the run with a three-pointer before Justin Minnis converted on an old-fashion three-point play.

Despite appearing to have momentum on their side, Greensboro was unable to pull any closer for the remainder of the game and fell by a 12-point margin.

“We did not come out with enough energy and pace to beat Guilford tonight,” Head Coach Jim Cantamessa said. “We played into their style of game instead of our own, and it really hurt the overall pace of the game.

“I saw some good things out of some guys today and we have to get back to work in order to beat Ferrum Wednesday.”

In addition to his game-high 25 points, Phifer also had a team-leading six rebounds. Langley also finished in double figures scoring with 12, while Minnis posted nine points.

The Pride men will return to action Wednesday when they host the Panthers of Ferrum College. For more information on Greensboro College men’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.