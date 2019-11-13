Middle School Football:Jamestown Middle completes perfect (7-0) season and takes Conference Championship with 52-14 victory over SWG

Final tonight from Southwest Guilford High School:

Jamestown Middle School 52, Southwest Guilford Middle School 14

JMS(7-0)/SWG(5-2)

Jamestown Middle 2019 Conference Champions

Scoring for JMS:

Amir Mitchell

Alex Little

Javonte Ford

Gavyn Williams

Zach Newman

Cole Moebius…More details on the way….End of 1st Q:JMS 22, SWG 0…Halftime:JMS 30, SWG 6…End of 3rd Q:Jamestown 44, SWG 6…Final:JMS 52, SWG 14

The first touchdown of the game came on a 31-yard run by Jametown’s Amir Mitchell and the two-point conversion run was unsuccessful and with 6:25 left in the First Quarter, it’s JMS 6, SWG O…

The next score comes with 4:01 to go in the First Quarter when Jamestown recovers a SWG punt in the end zone and the SWG punt came from the SWG 17-yard line and with the JMS TD score and the two-point conversion run by Amir Mitchell, Jamestown has now stretched their lead out over SWG to, 14-0, JMS…

Jamestown on the scoreboard again in the First Quarter when Alex Little takes off on an 83-yard touchdown run and with Little boosting his TD with a successful two-point conversion run, now with 22.8 seconds remaining in the First Quarter, Jamestown goes up, 22-0 and there will be no looking back today from the Jamestown Tigers as they close out the First Quarter on top, 22-0, over the Southwest Middle Cowboys…

Southwest says “no shutout tonight fellas when SWG seizes an opportunity as Jamestown coughs up the football and the SWG Cowboys grab the loose pigskin and SWG pulls of the ‘scoop and score’ and the big play comes from Gavin Morris, so the Cowboys get the touchdown, but the can’t add on the extra points, as the conversion run fails and with 3:22 left on the first half clock, your score now reads, Jamestown Middle 22, Southwest Middle 6….

So you think we’ll hit halftime with JMS up 22-6, but no, the JMS Tigers will answer the SWG TD with another score of their own, as Javonte Ford gets cranked up and hits the end zone after a three-yard surge and with Ford’s TD and the two-point conversion run from Amir Mitchell, with just 10.1 seconds to play in the second quarter/first half, Jamestown has raised the stakes and the Tigers now lead the SWG Cowboys, 30-6….

We hit the half, with out score, JMS 30, SWG 6…

It took a little time, but late in the third quarter, Jamestown gets rolling again and this time their quarterback rolls out, turns the play back in and on the run, Gavyn Williams finds the end zone from one yard out, and the Jamestown Tigers are really rolling now behind Williams, Mitchell, Little and Ford and the Tigers also change their approach on the Xtra points and begin to kick for the conversion attempt…And the kick by Zach Newman is good and a good kick by a new man, on this cool evening…So with 2:12 to go in the third period, the Jamestown Tigers are jammin’ and they are leading SWG at this stage of the game, 37-6…Conversion run and pass good for two, and the conversion kick good for one point, just like in all traditional football, but I think they should give the Middle School kids two points for the kicks and one point each, for the runs and passes, on the successful conversion tries..The kick seems like it would be harder to come by, on the Middle School level…

We forge ahead on a chilly evening over in High Point, home of the SWG Cowboys and we are still in the third period, when Amir Mitchell finds paydirt again for the JMS Tigers and this time Amir hits the clear on an eight-yard run…Newman good again on his extra-point kick, and so with 44.8 seconds to play in the third period, Jamestown has built up/developed a lead of 44-6, over Southwest Guilford….

Time to raise the four fingers, and not because the Four Horsemen(Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson and Tully Blanchard) are back in town, but because we are now in the fourth quarter of this football game…Four Fingers in the cold night air and I was starting to stare, because out of nowhere, here goes SWG’s Corbin Wilson 98 yards down the field and on to the Field House/bathroom area, and #8/Wilson took that ball “98 yards to the house”….I was telling the Doctor/SWG school principal that the best play of the day for SWG was to have Wilson take off for the outhouse/bathroom area and that is exactly what he did, and Wilson was gone…She/the doctor, nearly jumped out of her seat, as Wilson took that football home, at home on The Range/The Ranch, which is home of the Cowboys…

With Wilson’s long run, our score now reads, Jamestown Middle 44, Southwest Guilford Middle 14 and we are at a very convenient time in this ball game, since at the 7:11 mark of this contest, we are not sitting at a 7-11 Convenience Store, but at “The Ranch”, where Jamestown is about to put this game on ice, as we leave the 7-11, and pull into the 3:43 mark of the fourth and final period/quarter, Jamestown finds spending money again and the Tigers cash in to the tune of a 30-yard Interception return by Cole Moebius…Moebius gets his bus running, at the next thing you know, Cole is running across the goal line with football/pigskin in hand, like a Cole/cold drink, and the crowd gives Cole a big hand and no one really knew it, but Cole was also holding the trump card and he cashed in his chips again, as Cole Moebius, chipped in with the two-point conversion run to go along with his interception return for the TD….

Just a quick pick-six/thought on Moebius…He had a brother and his name might have been Jake and he was a pitcher for the Wesleyan Trojans back in the day and went on to throw baseball on the college level…Good sports family, right there…

Well, after all the story has been told, we have one of our Middle School Football Conference Champions for 2019 and that would be the Jamestown Tigers coached by Curt Swatalski…

The Jamestown Middle School Tigers unbeaten at (7-0) and Conference Champions…Ferndale also unbeaten at (7-0) and Conference Champions…Eastern Guilford Middle School trying to finish the season unbeaten, and facing one-loss Allen Middle School tomorrow, over at Ben L. Smith High School…

A very productive and prosperous 2019 season for Middle School Football in Guilford County and we hope to have a report on the Eastern Guilford-Allen game sometime Thursday evening after our “Football in Focus Show” at the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue….

Congrats to Jamestown Middle School and Ferndale Middle for finishing the job and completing their seasons Undefeated/Unbeaten…

More to come as the dial keeps on turning, at GreensboroSports.com….