Texas Roadhouse HS Pigskin Hold ‘Em Contest Week #13 – Round 1 Playoffs

Weekly Winner receives $15 Gift Certificate from the Texas Roadhouse.





Mooresville (6-5) Southwest Guilford (6-5)

Dudley (9-2) Parkwood (7-4)

Northeast Guilford (9-2) Eastern Guilford (6-5)

Lee County (11-0) Clayton (6-5)

Southeast Guilford (8-3) Northern Guilford (7-4)

Cox Mill (7-4) Providence Grove (8-3)

Eastern Randolph (9-2) Forbush (7-4)

Reidsville (10-1) Morehead (4-7)

Randleman (10-0) Western Alamance (8-3)

Jacksonville (7-3) Wilson Hunt (5-6)

Eastern Alamance (11-0) Southern Alamance (8-3)

Northern Durham (9-2) Central Cabarrus (7-4)

Mount Tabor (7-4) Alexander Central (8-3)

Winston-Salem Parkland (7-3) Porter Ridge (6-5)

Lake Norman (6-5) TIE BREAKER – Total Points of Northern Guilford (7-4) at Cox Mill (7-4) –







Contest starts immediately.

RULES

1. One entry per person.

2. In the event of multiple entries, the last one submitted will be used. All previous entries are void.

3. All entries must include an email address and contact telephone number.

4. We will post multiple games, not selecting a game is counted as a loss.

5. Deadline for Entries is 7:00 PM on Friday (Exceptions will be noted, such as when there is a Thursday game.)

6. There will be one winner each week. The Winner will receive a $15.00 Gift Certificate from Texas Roadhouse Restaurant (Battleground Avenue, Greensboro). At the end of the season, all the winners names will be placed in a hat, with one name drawn for $120 Gift Certificate from Texas Roadhouse.

7. The Winner is determined by the most wins selected. In case of ties, the winner determined by closest to the Tie Breaker Total Score, without going over.

8. Once an individual has won, they may continue playing. They will be ineligible for the weekly prize.

9. There is no fee to entry.

10. All entries are the property of GreensboroSports.com.

11. GreensboroSports.com is not responsible for late submissions, errors or other issues that may result in a contestant’s entry being not submitted.

12. GreensboroSports.com will not share names/email addresses/phone numbers of contestants with any outside entity, organization or business.

13. Winners may be required to have picture taken for publicity purposes.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Week #01 – Chris Ross

Week #02 – Lewis Walker

Week #03 – Pam Broadnax

Week #04 – John Chu

Week #05 – Johnny Smith

Week #06 – Debra Harrison

Week #07 – Miles Fairley

Week #08 – Rick Powell

Week #09 – Shawn Dee

Week #10 – Jason Simmons

Week #11 – Jarell Johnson

Week #12 – Zach Nichols