College Women’s Basketball Final: Guilford 54, Meredith 45:Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford HS) doing the job with game-high 22 points to spark Quakers’ success

from Bob Lowe, with Guilford College Sports Information:

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford High School)

poured in a game-high 22 points as Guilford College won its

season opener, 54-45, at Meredith College on Wednesday evening.

Gauldin, a sophomore, was 7-of-15 shooting, made two three-pointers

and converted 6-of-8 free throws. Freshman teammate Carisma Lynn

contributed 12 points (5-of-10 from the field) and senior Julie Carini

grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds for the visitors. Senior Miracle

Walters added eight points for GC.

The Quakers led 8-7 after the first period and held a 21-10 edge at

halftime. Meredith trailed 38-33 heading to the final quarter. The

Avenging Angels cut the lead to three points on three occasions in the

last period. Gauldin made two free throws with 5:05 left to give

Guilford its biggest lead of the game, 50-39.

Kate Perko paced Meredith with 16 points and 12 rebounds. She was

7-for-17 shooting. Kimberly Schuh added nine points for the home club.

Guilford shot 19-for-51 for 37-percent in the contest. Meredith hit

32-percent (17-53) from the field. The Quakers led in rebounding,

36-35. The Avenging Angels committed 15 turnovers and forced 16 GC

miscues.

The Quakers host St. Mary’s (Md.) on Friday. The Guilford home opener

is at 5:30 p.m.