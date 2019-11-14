Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football Player of the Week, for the Week of November 8

Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial)/GreensboroSports.com High School Football Player of the Week for the Week of November 8

Jalen Fairley, from Southeast Guilford High School is our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) GreensboroSports.com Player of the Week of November 8, coming in from high school football in Guilford County…

Last Friday night, Jalen Fairley ran for 211 yards on 17 carries, on the ground for the SEG Falcons…Over the past three weeks, Fairley has gone for 218, 274 and 211 yards and over those three recent games, Fairley has rushed for a total of 703 yards and three TD’s…Jalen Fairley going for 234.1 yards a game over those last three football games for the Falcons…Fairley’s high game for the season was 307 yards on 18 carries and that came in a game versus Asheboro, back on September 27…Fairley with 1,596 yards for the season on 194 carries, and 8.2 yards per carry and nine touchdowns on the year, for the Falcon Fairley…Fairley with seven 100-plus yards rushing games, four 200-plus yards rushing games, and one 300-plus yards rushing game…

Very solid season for Jaylen Fairley and he has just been named our, Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial)/GreensboroSports.com High School Football Player of the Week for Week #12/Week of November 8…

Week One Winner:Quan Nora(Grimsley High School)

Week Two Winner:Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Three Winner:Chris Zellous(Grimsley High School)

WeeK Four Winner:Travis Shaw(Grimsley High School)

Week Five Winner:Dudley Panthers Defensive Front Line(Dudley High School)

Week Six Winners:Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) and Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS)

Week Seven Winners:Jaden Rogers(Southwest Guilford HS) and Trevon Hester(Northeast Guilford HS)

Week Eight Winner:Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS)

Week Nine Winners:Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS), Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) and the Southeast Guilford Offensive and Defensive Line of Scrimmage/LOS…..

Week Ten Winner:Milan Summers(Dudley HS)

Week Eleven Winner:Branson Adams(Dudley HS)

Week Twelve Winner:Jalen Fairley(Southeast Guilford HS)