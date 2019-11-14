Greensboro lost a giant of a basketball player earlier this month:Ty Stout(Western Guilford Hornets/Greensboro College Hornets) stood tall and fought the good fight

Former Western Guilford Hornet and Greensboro College Hornet basketball player Ty Stout passed away Sunday November 3 and he is being remembered this week as a man who stood tall in work, and in his chosen sport of basketball….

Here is just one note of many on Ty Stout, from his page at Legacy.com:

November 11, 2019

I worked alongside Ty the better part of 20 years. I remember one of our first conversations was about Coach Williams going from Kansas to NC. We had that basketball connection. Ty was one of those guys that was just enjoyable to be around. He was always so nice and respectful. You will be missed Ty. Rest In Peace my friend and our family is thinking of yours!

~ Sean Puckett,Wichita, Kansas

Ty Stout was not a tall man, but he stood tall and he knew the sport of basketball and he played high school basketball at Western Guilford High School, where he was one of the school’s top point guards over the years…At 5’8, he had to do the things that make a smaller man in stature stand out on the court, and that was his strength, in handling and distributing the basketball…He completed his senior year in college at Greensboro College, where he played point guard for the GC Hornets and his senior numbers from 1985-1986 read, 25 games/42-75 shooting from the field/56% FG/31-43 from the Free Throw line/72% FT’s/53 rebounds/2.1 rebounds per game/115 Total Points/4.6 per game average and they did not list his assists, but you know he had to be averaging around 5 assists per game, if he was getting his minutes…Ty Stout played college basketball at Greensboro College for coach Ron Mikels….

Very tough and very strong and he was out of the same mold as one of local coaches, Freddy Johnson…Knew the game inside and out and knew how to talk and explain the game, like his life depended on it…Pretty sure Ty Stout and Freddy Johnson crossed paths on more than one occasion and that is part of very strong pedigree when you place those two, Freddy Johnson and Ty Stout together in the same circles, and even in the same backcourt…..

Ty Stout left his mark on his community both in Greensboro and in Charlotte, and with his basketball connections, we would be missing the call if we did not give him his proper send off here today….

RIP Ty Stout and thanks for your contributions to the great game of basketball…..

from the Legacy.com site in Charlotte, N.C.:

Tyler (Ty) Paige Stout, age 57, of Charlotte, NC, died on Sunday morning, November 3, 2019.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14 from 5-8pm. A celebration of Ty’s life will occur on Friday, November 15 at 3pm. Both will be held at Stonebridge Church Community, 3700 Prosperity Church Road, Charlotte, NC.

Ty was born in Burlington, NC to the late Paige and Shirley Stout. He graduated from Western Guilford High School and then from Greensboro College.

He worked in sales for Dillard Paper Company (Greensboro) and married Carla Jones of Staunton, VA in 1993. They were married for 26 years. They moved from Greensboro to Charlotte (1997) where Ty worked for Oakley, Inc. for 21 years.

Ty was a loving, adoring husband and a devoted, grace-filled father. Ty is survived by his beloved bride, Carla; son, Luke (Amy); daughters, Cameryn and Noelle; sister, Kelly Stout Bowman (David); brother, Chris Stout (Sharon); niece, Lindsay Bowman Harrell (Criss); nephews, Will Bowman (Katherine) and Ben Stout; and in-laws Allen and Patricia Jones.

All who knew and came into contact with Ty felt the warmth and compassion of his huge heart. The deep rooted love Ty had for the Lord Jesus was reflected in his every relationship and every interaction. His love was unconditional and intentional, his smile endearing and contagious. He had a deep passion for his family and for their time together. Ty played every sport growing up and went on to coach many kids, including his own. His impact was widespread. The kids he coached learned life lessons and heart attitudes; his family learned humility and wisdom; his coworkers learned grace and dedication. His passing is felt by countless hearts, and he will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, charitable gifts can be made to Scholarship Fund for Cameryn and Noelle Stout. You may donate using the Paypal address carlastout@bellsouth.net.

