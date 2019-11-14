Middle School Football Finals:Eastern Guilford tops Allen, 44-0/NWG over Northern Guilford, 24-0/EG, Jamestown and Ferndale all finish at (7-0) 2019 Conference Champions

Eastern Guilford Middle beat Allen Middle 44-0 to finish the season 7-0 out scoring opponents 252-6 on the season…Game played at Ben L. Smith High School’s Claude Manzi Stadium…

Also from Thursday afternoon at R.L. Billings Stadium at Northwest Guilford High School:

Northwest Guilford beat Northern Guilford Middle 24-0. Northwest finished (6-1), best record in 20 years.

from Wednesday afternoon at Southwest Guilford High School:

Jamestown Middle School 52, Southwest Guilford Middle School 14

from the 2019 Middle School Football Season in Guilford County:

Ferndale Middle School(7-0) Conference Champions

Jamestown Middle School(7-0) Conference Champions

Eastern Guilford Middle School(7-0) Conference Champions

************More on the Northwest Guilford-Northern Guilford game:

Northwest opened the game with a strong first quarter drive after Northern declines the opening kickoff, capped off with a Tanner Ballou 20 Yard TD pass to Trent Cloud. Those two have hooked up all season long, and have bright futures together as Vikings for a long time. Two point conversion is good, an Ian Coleman run, 8-0 Northwest. Northern tried to get things going, but was hurt tremendously by penalties in the first half, and by the Northwest pressure defense.

The 2nd quarter was a defensive quarter, neither team managed much, as we head to halftime with Northwest up 8-0.

Northwest got on the board in the 3rd after Trent Cloud took a Northern Punt return to house, 70 yards for a 14-0 lead. Then Ryan Debo ran in the two point conversion, Northwest Guilford up 16-0. Northern again, could not move the ball, penalties and a ferocious NW D, going into the 4th quarter.

Northwest went to big time Fullback Ian Coleman for some big yards with time winding down, and with two minutes left, Coleman finally broke loose for a 55 Yard TD run and clinching score, Northwest 22, Northern 0. Two point conversion good by Ryan Debo, final score 24-0.

Courtesy of Northwest Guilford fan….