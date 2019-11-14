NCHSAA Men’s Soccer Round Four State Playoffs:Myers Park Mustangs at Northwest Guilford Vikings on Saturday at 5pm
The Northwest Boys soccer team will take on Myers Park in the 4th round of the NCHSAA State Playoffs on Saturday 11/16.
Game time will be at 5:00 PM at Northwest Guilford.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.