Elon Cross Country Competes at NCAA Southeast Regionals

EARLYSVILLE, Va. – The Elon University cross country programs competed at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships on Friday morning, Nov. 15, at the Panorama Farms course hosted by the University of Virginia.

Women’s Results (.PDF) • Men’s Results (.PDF)

The Elon women earned a top-10 finish at the regional meet, coming in ninth overall in the field of 34 while scoring 317 points. It was the highest overall finish for the maroon and gold at the regional meet since 2015.

On the men’s side, the Phoenix finished 25th overall with 692 points. The Phoenix saw a pair of athletes break into the program’s top-10 performance list with Aidan Tierney leading Elon with his time of 31:57.2 in the men’s 10K followed by Andrew Miller and his time of 31:58.5 for the Phoenix.

NC State won the women’s race with 48 points followed by Furman with 83 to clinch the qualifying spots for the NCAA national meet. Host Virginia took the men’s title with 79 points while its in-state foe Virginia Tech was second with 109.

Women’s Recap

In the women’s 6K, Scolasticah Kemei led the Phoenix once again, finishing 28th overall with a time of 21:05.9. Freshman Maria Ahm was the next runner to cross the line for Elon with a time of 21:17.8 in 43rd. Melissa Anastasakis was next with her time of 21:22.7 in 49th.

Hannah Preeo was 75th overall with a time of 21:54.4 while Margaret Springer was next for Elon and her time of 22:36.8. Anna Twomey (23:10.1) and Grace Dellapa (23:30.9) rounded out the group that competed for the Phoenix

Men’s Recap

Tierney finished the race in 86th overall to lead the Phoenix at a meet for the second time this season. His time moves him into fourth all-time in school history. Miller posted the fifth-fastest time in program history and was 89th overall.

Senior Richie Kasper was the third runner to come across the line for Elon with a time of 33:32.0 while Connor White was next with a time of 33:53.3. Kieran Ungemach (34:12.4) and Tamer Metwalli (35:07.4) closed out the runners for the Elon men.

Results – Elon Women

Elon – 9th (317)

28. Scolasticah Kemei – 21:05.9

43. Maria Ahm – 21:17.8

49. Melissa Anastasakis – 21:22.7

75. Hannah Preeo – 21:54.4

135. Margaret Springer – 22:38.8

179. Anna Twomey – 23:10.1

196. Grace Dellapa – 23:30.9

Results – Elon Men

Elon – 25th (692)

86. Aidan Tierney – 31:57.2

89. Andrew Miller – 31:58.5

165. Richie Kasper – 33:32.0

180. Connor White – 33:53.3

195. Kieran Ungemach – 34:12.4

217. Tamer Metwalli – 35:07.4