Football In Focus – November 14, 2019 – The Videos
Andy Durham interviews Will Lenard, Northern Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on November 14, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Brandon Thomas, Northwest Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on November 14, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Kamell Smith, Eastern Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on November 14, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Isaiah Fisher-Smith, Page High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on November 14, 2019.
