Game Report on Bethany Community School vs. Millennium Charter Academy Boys Basketball

Boys High School Basketball
Bethany Community School in Summerfield, N.C. vs Millennium Charter Academy in Mt.Airy, NC.

Bethany Community School 78, Millennium Charter Academy 41

BCS – 78
D. Stevenson – 14
R. Bowers – 14
G. Crouch – 12
E. Hinson – 11
M. Lee – 9
T. Smith – 6
R. Hubbard – 6
T. Maxwell – 4
L. Miles – 2

MCA – 41
Danley – 15
Shockley – 11
Hira – 4
Tucker – 11

Courtesy of Coach Bret Hinson

