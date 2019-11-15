Game Report on Bethany Community School vs. Millennium Charter Academy Boys Basketball
Boys High School Basketball
Bethany Community School in Summerfield, N.C. vs Millennium Charter Academy in Mt.Airy, NC.
Bethany Community School 78, Millennium Charter Academy 41
BCS – 78
D. Stevenson – 14
R. Bowers – 14
G. Crouch – 12
E. Hinson – 11
M. Lee – 9
T. Smith – 6
R. Hubbard – 6
T. Maxwell – 4
L. Miles – 2
MCA – 41
Danley – 15
Shockley – 11
Hira – 4
Tucker – 11
Courtesy of Coach Bret Hinson
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.