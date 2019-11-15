Game Report on Guilford Preparatory Academy vs. Greensboro Day School Boys and Girls Basketball

**********Guilford Preparatory Academy vs. Greensboro Day Middle School Green Teams**********

Final Scores:Guilford Preparatory Academy boys 50, Greensboro Day School 48

Guilford Preparatory Academy girls 40, Greensboro Day School 33

The Guilford Preparatory Academy boys and girls played the Greensboro Day Middle School Boys and Girls Green Teams and the score was boys 50-48, Guilford Prep, in a thriller for the boys.

Jerron Blackwell had 23pts and Kendrick Johnson had 13 pts. Guilford Prep boys are (2-0).

Next game is Monday at the Sportsplex against Positive Day Academy for boys.

In the Girls game the score was 40-33 Guilford Prep won over Greensboro Day’s Middle School Green team. GPA’s Tamia Carter scored 18 points and Zion Murrain scored 18 points. Girls next game will be November 20th against The Point. Girls (1-0).

Courtesy of Coach Brian Seagraves Athletic Director at Guilford Preparatory Academy.