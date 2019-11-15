High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County, with our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week

Don Moore on the Friday Night Scoreboard and we have these:Thursday night high school football playoff Finals…3-A East:Western Alamance 34, Jacksonville 13…2-A West:Reidsville 57, Forbush 0

Tonight all kickoffs set for 7:30pm

4-A West

#11 Page(3-8) at #6 Mooresville(6-5) 4-A West…Grimsley defeated Mooresville, 27-7, in Round Two of the playoffs last season…Page has the air attack to pull off the upset, but the Pirates will need to find way to also move the ball on the ground vs. the Mooresville Blue Devils, to be successful…Page defense led by safety Isaiah Fisher-Smith…

3-AA West

#14 Southwest Guilford(6-5) at #3 Dudley(9-2) 3-AA West….A few weeks back, Dudley over Southwest Guilford, 49-6…Dudley with a fleet of running backs that can lay you out…Marlon Darby, Branson Adams, Myles Smith, Nashon Wilhite, Milan Summers and the Panthers’ QB Jamier Slade can all move the ball on the ground and they can go for over 300 yards a night total, if not checked….That’s six guys that can run for 50 yards-plus a game, so look out…

This is our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week on GreensboroSports Radio…Friday night high school playoff football on GreensboroSports Radio…

#13 Northern Guilford(7-4) at #4 Cox Mill(7-4) 3-AA West….Cox Mill tied Northwest Cabarrus(10-1) for the South Piedmont 3A Conference Championship…NG QB Will Lenard with 22 TD’s/9 INT’s on the season and over 2,400 yards passing…Northern has the troops, with depth at RB and at WR and this might be one of those early-round playoff showcases…Lenard to Frogge and Conaway, plus RB’s Moseley, McGinnis and Murchison have to get it rolling on the ground…M&M&M on the quick carries…

3-AA East

#16 Eastern Guilford(6-5) at #1 Lee County(11-0) 3-AA East…Lee County led by DE Desmond Evans(6’6/245), 2020 UNC commit…EG with hands full at Lee County, but Wildcats’ QB Kamell Smith has been in some big games now and this atmosphere should not bother him, but the Lee County defense may just drive him crazy…Lee very tough on “D” and this will be a tough nut to crack down near Sanford…Coleman, Mobley, and Smitherman must give Kamell Smith good solid targets to throw to, plus Hezekiah Newby and

Zephiniah Cole must give the ‘Cats running yardage to open up the spaces and this will allow the passing game to be effective…

#11 Clayton(6-5) at #6 Southeast Guilford(8-3) 3-AA East…Lots of coaching moves by Clayton in the past season…Coach Hunter Jenks resigned back in the 2019 off-season due to academic investigations at Clayton…Eastern Guilford defeated Clayton in the state quarterfinals back in 2017…703 yards rushing over his last three games for SEG RB Jaylen Fairley….Fairley and fellow-running back Derron McQuitty with the green light tonight….

3-A West

#6 Monroe Parkwood(7-4) at #6 Northeast Guilford(9-2) 3-A West…Parkwood coached by Tim Speakman and coached a few years earlier by Lynn Coble, former SEG baseball coach…NEG has a soph. running back Tevon Hester and that is a great place to start…Kobi Perez adds balance to the Rams’ offensive backfield and one of the keys will be the offensive linemen up front and them being able to hold/sustain their blocks…Sustain those blocks and give Hester and Perez time to get going downhill and the Rams can run off and leave you behind…Wyatt Smith at this game in coverage for GreensboroSports.com…Wyatt Smith with the game wrap at GreensboroSports.com…

Ragsdale(5-6) First Round Bye 4-A West…..Round Two vs. Grimsley-Mooresville winner

Grimsley(10-1) First Round Bye 4-A West…Round Two vs. Lake Norman vs. Porter Ridge winner

Picks:

Page

Dudley

Northeast Guilford

Lee County

Southeast Guilford

Northern Guilford

Last Week on picks(15-2) for the season at (117-29)…

This Week’s Top Ten Poll

1)Grimsley(10-1)

2)Dudley(9-2)

3)Northeast Guilford(9-2)

4)Southeast Guilford(8-3)

5)Northern Guilford(7-4)

6)Ragsdale(5-6)

7)Southwest Guilford(6-5)

8)Eastern Guilford(6-5)

9)High Point Christian(8-4)

10)Page(3-8)