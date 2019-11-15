Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – November 15, 2019
Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Southwest Guilford (6-5) at Dudley (9-2) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
UPDATE #0 – 7:00 PM
0 Q
Page(3-8)
Mooresville(6-5)
0 Q
Southwest Guilford(6-5)
Dudley(9-2)
0 Q
Parkwood(7-4)
Northeast Guilford(9-2)
0 Q
Eastern Guilford(6-5)
Lee County(11-0)
0 Q
Clayton(6-5)
Southeast Guilford(8-3)
0 Q
Northern Guilford(7-4)
Cox Mill(7-4)
0 Q
Providence Grove (8-3)
Eastern Randolph (9-2)
0 Q
Morehead (4-7)
Randleman (10-0)
0 Q
Wilson Hunt (5-6)
Eastern Alamance (11-0)
0 Q
Southern Alamance (8-3)
Northern Durham (9-2)
0 Q
Central Cabarrus (7-4)
Mount Tabor (7-4)
0 Q
Alexander Central (8-3)
Winston-Salem Parkland (7-3)
0 Q
Porter Ridge (6-5)
Lake Norman (6-5)
FINAL
Forbush (7-5) – 0
Reidsville (11-1) – 57
FINAL
Western Alamance (9-3) – 34
Jacksonville (7-4) – 13
