Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – November 15, 2019

Posted by Don Moore on November 15, 2019 at 7:03 pm under High School | Comments are off for this article

Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Southwest Guilford (6-5) at Dudley (9-2) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.

UPDATE #0 – 7:00 PM

0 Q
Page(3-8)
Mooresville(6-5)

0 Q
Southwest Guilford(6-5)
Dudley(9-2)

0 Q
Parkwood(7-4)
Northeast Guilford(9-2)

0 Q
Eastern Guilford(6-5)
Lee County(11-0)

0 Q
Clayton(6-5)
Southeast Guilford(8-3)

0 Q
Northern Guilford(7-4)
Cox Mill(7-4)

0 Q
Providence Grove (8-3)
Eastern Randolph (9-2)

0 Q
Morehead (4-7)
Randleman (10-0)

0 Q
Wilson Hunt (5-6)
Eastern Alamance (11-0)

0 Q
Southern Alamance (8-3)
Northern Durham (9-2)

0 Q
Central Cabarrus (7-4)
Mount Tabor (7-4)

0 Q
Alexander Central (8-3)
Winston-Salem Parkland (7-3)

0 Q
Porter Ridge (6-5)
Lake Norman (6-5)

FINAL
Forbush (7-5) – 0
Reidsville (11-1) – 57

FINAL
Western Alamance (9-3) – 34
Jacksonville (7-4) – 13

COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORE ARE FINAL
Send Us Your Scores
Email – scores@greensborosports.com

Tags:

Comments are closed.

home top