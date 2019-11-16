College Football Today(11/16/19) for our Local/Area, ACC and Statewide Teams
Local/Area Games:
Bethune-Cookman at N.C. A&T 1pm
Guilford College at Bridgewater 1pm
Brevard at Greensboro College 2pm
Wake Forest at Clemson 3:30pm
Elon-OFF
Winston-Salem State-Season Complete
ACC Games:
Syracuse at Duke 4pm
Louisville at N.C. State 7pm
Alabama State at Florida State 12 Noon
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech 3:30pm
from Thursday:Pitt 34, North Carolina 27 OT
Statewide Games:
Appalachian State at Georgia State 7:30pm
Lenoir-Rhyne(10-0) at Catawba 12 Noon
Davidson at Stetson 12 Noon
Monmouth at Campbell 1pm
UVA-Wise at UNC-Pembroke 1pm
Wingate(9-1) at Mars Hill 1pm
Maryville at UNC Wesleyan 1pm
North Alabama at Gardner-Webb 1:30pm
South Carolina State at N.C. Central 2pm
Samford at Western Carolina 2pm
Methodist at Averett 6pm
from Friday:Allen 32, Elizabeth City State 29
