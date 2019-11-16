College Men’s Basketball Final: #19 Guilford 60, Mary Hardin Baylor 52

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior Kyler Gregory posted game-highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds as 19th-ranked Guilford College defeated visiting Mary Hardin Baylor, 60-52, on Friday evening. Gregory made

7-of-10 field goals, 5-of-7 free throws and added three steals in the victory.

The Quakers won its second straight contest and improved to 2-1 on the season. The Cru fell to 1-1.

The home club jumped out to a 14-4 lead to start the action. UMHB, however, rallied back and cut the halftime deficit to 23-20.

Mary Hardin Baylor tied the game at 38-38 after Solomon Smith made two free throws with 10:59 remaining. The Cru then went on an 8-2 run and led 46-40 with 8:48 left in the game.

Yet the Quakers responded with their own run. Tyler Dearman capped off a 7-0 run during the next 1:37 which gave GC a 47-46 edge. Guilford pushed the streak to 15 straight points and led 55-46 with 4:54 on the clock. The Cru scored the next six points but were outscored 8-0 to end the game.

Dearman, a freshman, netted 13 points in 21 minutes of action. Liam Ward and Joah Logan both had nine points. Logan contributed 10 rebounds for Guilford.

Sam Moore netted 18 points to lead UMHB. He was 6-of-20 shooting and made two three-point baskets.

Guilford shot 39-percent (17-44) and held the Cru to 31-percent (19-62) shooting. Guilford made just 21-37 free throws. Mary Hardin Baylor was held to 3-of-24 shooting beyond the arc.

GC led the battle of the boards, 45-36. The Cru committed 13 turnovers and forced 20 miscues.

The Quakers return to action on Sunday when North Carolina Wesleyan College visits Ragan-Brown Field House. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.

Photos by Andy Gore

