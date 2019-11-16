Friday Night Finish:Northern Guilford with a Huge Road win/Dudley takes close one at home/Northeast Guilford Rams are on a run/SEG slips past Clayton and more/Time to start looking at Round Two Playoffs

Some of the games we will be tracking going into next Friday night…

2019 NCHSAA Football Playoffs

3-A West

#6 Northeast Guilford(10-2) at #3 AC Reynolds-Asheville(10-2)

3-A East

#6 Jacksonville-Northside(7-5) at #3 Eastern Alamance(12-0)

#10 Western Alamance(9-3) at #2 Havelock(10-1)

3AA West

#6 Mount Tabor(8-4) at #3 Dudley(10-2)

#13 Northern Guilford(8-4) at #5 Northwest Cabarrus(11-1)

3-AA East

#6 Southeast Guilford(9-3) vs. #14 Gray’s Creek(7-4) at #3 Southern Durham(10-1) winner…Game to played on Saturday November 16

#9 Southern Alamance(9-3) at #1 Lee County(12-0)

4-A West

#9 Porter Ridge(7-5) at #1 Grimsley(10-1)

#6 Mooresville(7-5) at #3 Ragsdale(5-6)

#7 Davie County(7-5) at #2 East Forsyth(9-2)

#5 Glenn(8-4) at #4 Hickory Ridge(8-3)

4-AA West

#11 WS Reagan(9-3) at #3 West Forsyth(10-1)

2-A West

#7 Newton Conover(8-4) at #2 Reidsville(11-1)

2-AA East

#9 East Duplin(7-5) at #1 Randleman

Some close ball games on Friday night and we had our Guilford County teams that won and are moving on to Round Two of the 2019 NCHSAA Football Playoffs…

Northern Guilford takes the cake tonight, winning on the road at Cox Mill, 39-35…Might have thought you were watching or following the North Carolina-Pittsburgh game, or the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game…Southeast Guilford slipped past Clayton, 13-6, but Clayton scored late in the game, to make the score close at SEG…Northeast Guilford trips up Monroe Parkwood, 35-23 and with the win, the NEG Rams have earned a trip to Asheville, for Round Two of the playoffs…

The Dudley Panthers had to work to carve out their 29-21 win over the Southwest Guilford Cowboys, and the Cowboys were one on-side kick away from potentially making this game an Overtime affair…

Dudley scored first in the game, to go up 6-0 on an Interception Return of 45 yards by Dudley DB Kyree Hamlett and after the extra point kick by Boateng Woodson missed, Dudley had that 6-0 lead with 8:20 to go in the first quarter…

Southwest Guilford bounces right back to take the lead on the Panthers, when SWG QB Matt Jones hooked up with SWG WR Caleb Curtain for a 72-yard pass that tied the score at 6-6, but the PAT kick by Nick Schwerther is good and Southwest leads Dudley, 7-6 with 6:21 remaining in the first quarter…

Southwest Guilford right back at it, as the Cowboys took a 14-6 lead over Dudley, with a TD pass from Jones to DeAnthony Butchee and the Schwerther kick was good again, to make that 14-6 score stand up with 2:00 minutes left in the first quarter…14-6 SWG and that was the score when the First Period time expired, SWG 14, Dudley 6..

Dudley chopped that lead to just two points, as the Panthers saw running back Milan Summers run one in from 4 yards away, and after the two-point run attempt fails, SWG leads Dudley, 14-12 and we now have 9:27 left to play in the second quarter…14-12, SWG…

Strike up the Dudley band again, as the Panthers find paydirt with Nashon Wilhite taking the football across the goal line from 14 yards away, and after the two-point run fails, Dudley may have missed the conversion run, but the Panthers have re-gained the lead and are on top, 18-14, Dudley over the SWG Cowboys….

And the Dudley Panthers would never trail again in this contest…With 2:48 to play in the first half, Dudley strikes by air, as the Dudley Panthers’ QB Jahmier Slade lets a pass rip up the left sideline on real tight go route, and Dudley WR Mehki Wall is gone, beating two SWG Cowboys defenders and hauling the ball in over the top and it was like Slade had laid the ball in a basket, as the Wall took the pass in, and with his superior speed, he left the two SWG defenders behind and Wall would go all the way to end zone on this 53-yard pass play from Slade to Wall, and this was maybe the most outstanding catch-and-run that we have seen all season long….Just a beautiful pass play and Oh What a Catch and Run by Wall…The two-point conversion pass play followed the TD pass and with the two-point pass from Slade to Wyman, the Panthers are now leading 26-14, going into halftime…

Halftime Score:Dudley 26, Southwest Guilford 14

End of Third Quarter Score:Dudley 26, Southwest Guilford 14

The second half scoring was real quiet until Dudley kicker Boateng Woodson connected on a 27-yard field goal with 6:18 to go in the third period…That made our score, Dudley 29, Southwest Guilford 14….

Time was running out, but the SWG Cowboys were not finished in their quest for the First Round victory…SWG QB Matt Jones went to his favorite receiver again, when Jones found Caleb Curtain for 10-yard touchdown pass. and then the Schwerther kick was also good again, and this cut Dudley’s lead to just 8 points, 29-21 Dudley over Southwest Guilford, now with just 1:18 to play in regulation..

29-21 Dudley with just over a minute left in this contest, and the Southwest conquest of the Dudley home territory, and the Cowboys try an on-side kick, and as the ball is being put in play by the foot of Nick Schwerther, Dudley is scrambling around like they are in a Chinese fire drill, as the Schwerther kick approaches the Panthers….But, Dudley had called a timeout just before the kick and SWG will have to do it all over again…Schwerther and SWG come right back with the on-side kick again and SWG gets the high bounce that they are looking for, and the second hop of the ball goes high in the air, but the Panthers are able to come up with the football, and I think Mike Wyman may got up and secured the football with a big-time leap…

Dudley has the ball with just about 64 seconds left to play in the ball game and Dudley is able to run the clock out and get around the SWG timeouts that stopped the clock…

Dudley will win this game, but it did not come easy…Dudley had to earn this win, and that should turn out to be good thing, as the Dudley Panthers(10-2) advance in the playoffs…

Dudley rushing:

Summers 7 carries 54 yards/TD

Slade 13 carries 49 yards

Darby 5 carries for 23 yards

Wilhite 2 carries for 22 yards/TD

SWG did a good job of stopping the Dudley run, for the most part….

Dudley passing:

Slade goes 5-15 for 100 yards/2 INT’s/1 TD

Dudley receiving:

Wall 3 receptions for 71 yards and the one TD and for that TD catch and his other work, we would give him the Player of the Game for Dudley…

Wyman with 3 receptions for 39 yards…

Southwest Guilford passing:

Jones 13-33 for 236 yards and three Touchdowns/1 INT…

Southwest Guilford receiving:

Curtain 7 receptions for 168 yards and 2 TD’s…Curtain would be our Player of the Game from the Southwest Guilford Cowboys…

Butchee 4 receptions for 74 yards/1 TD

Poche 3 receptions for 19 yards

Southwest Guilford rushing:

SWG with Negative -35 yards rushing….