High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:A look back at last night’s Round One games from the NCHSAA Playoffs

Let’s look back together at last night’s/Friday night’s Round One football games, for the 2019 NCHSAA Playoff Season…

Time to let the Rewinding begin, on this week’s Saturday Morning Rewind, from GreensboroSports.com….

CLICK HERE to get started with Joe Sirera, News and Record HSXtra on Dudley-Southwest Guilford from last night at Tarpley Stadium…

Notable quotes from the coaches…..

“We got a little momentum there in the second quarter (when the Panthers outscored Southwest 20-0). We ran the ball, hit a couple of passes. We got uptempo and the guys really got going. … But they took momentum back and made it closer than it should have been. … We did a good job against their run game over there two weeks ago, but we also did a better job when they passed. Tonight we didn’t do as well and they hit some big passes on us. … We have to clean up mistakes across the board — offense, defense, long snapping.” — Steven Davis, Dudley coach

“We made the first round of the playoffs and played Dudley to a 29-21 game. I’m happy with where we are, but not with the overall result. If we don’t win them all I’m not happy. I’m pleased with the way our young men played tonight. They finally showed the talent I knew they had. That makes me feel good going into next season.” — Chuck Doak, Southwest Guilford coach

CLICK HERE for Page at Mooresville, from J.P. Mundy at the News and Record and HSXtra…

“I’ve been here three years and he’s been the only staple when you look at those three years, if you talk about kids who’ve contributed on the level that he has. He’s meant a lot to everything we’ve done, just the way he’s been a leader. He’s been a guy that everybody’s leaned on.” — Coach Jared Rolfes, Page, about senior QB Javondre Paige.

CLICK HERE for Clayton-Southeast Guilford, from Tim Nash with the HSXtra at the News and Record…

“I’m just happy we found a way to win. This is playoff time. All the teams are good, and you have to find ways to win.” – Southeast Guilford Falcons coach Kennedy Tinsley.

CLICK HERE for Parkwood at Northeast Guilford, from Philip Deutsch at the N&R HSXtra section…

CLICK HERE for Northern Guilford at Cox Mill, coming in from Tony Fortier-Bensen at the Independent Tribune, in Concord, N.C.

Northern Guilford

— Quarterback Will Lenard completed 16 of 27 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns

— Linebacker Tyler Anderson only had one sack, but he was a ballhawk with more than 15 tackles in the game

— Tailback Nyles Mosley totaled 121 rushing yards on 14 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

CLICK HERE for Southern Alamance over Northern Durham, 35-0 and also news on Lee County topping Eastern Guilford, 41-7, from the Burlington Times-News…

“We’ve been playing extremely well defensively the last couple weeks,” Southern Alamance coach Fritz Hessenthaler said. “and it’s been building.”

The ninth-seeded Patriots (9-3) visit top-seeded Lee County (12-0) next week.

“The kids are playing hard and they’re continuing to get better, so I feel really good about that. The kids are enjoying it. They want to keep playing. We’ve got a big one coming up against No. 1, undefeated Lee County,” Hessenthaler said. “I know they’ve got a 5-star defensive end, another Division I defensive lineman and a Division I corner.”

from the Eastern Guilford at Lee County game:Hezekia Newby scored a second-quarter rushing touchdown for the No. 16 seed EG Wildcats (6-6).

CLICK HERE for Mount Tabor over Central Cabarrus, from Jay Boyd with the Independent Tribune, in Concord, N.C. 21-20 Mount Tabor wins the game in Overtime and Mount Tabor at Dudley next Friday night…

CLICK HERE for Northwest Cabarrus over Marvin Ridge from Friday night and Northern Guilford at Northwest Cabarrus next Friday night…From Adam Thompson with the Independent Tribune, Concord, N.C.

CLICK HERE for Page at Mooresville, from Larry Sullivan at the Mooresville Tribune….

CLICK HERE for Mount Tabor over Central Cabarrus, 21-20 Mt. Tabor in Overtime, from Jay Spivey at the Winston-Salem Journal….

CLICK HERE for WS Parkland over Alexander Central, from Doug Mead at the WS Journal…

CLICK HERE for Asheville Reynolds over Hickory last night and AC Reynolds hosting Northeast Guilford next Friday night…From David Uchiyama, with the Asheville Citizen-Times…Asheville over Hickory, 55-6…

More on the way…