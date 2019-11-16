NCHSAA Men’s Soccer Playoffs Fourth Round Notes and Pairings:Myers Park (17-3-1) at Northwest Guilford(20-2-2) TODAY at 5pm

1A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Franklin Academy (22-2-0) vs. #13 Rosewood (12-10-1)

#3 Raleigh Charter (18-3-0) vs. #10 North Moore (14-5-1)

West

#5 Christ the King (17-5-1) vs. #8 Community School of Davidson (18-3-0)

#2 Mount Airy (22-1-0) vs. #11 Bishop McGuinness (13-5-3)

2A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Ledford (23-1-1) vs. #5 Dixon (22-1-1)

#3 First Flight (17-3-0) vs. #15 Thomasville (17-6-1)

West

#1 East Lincoln (25-0-0) vs. #4 Shelby (22-0-2)

#2 Hibriten (24-1-2) vs. #3 Forest Hills (23-3-0)

3A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Jacksonville (19-1-1) vs. #4 Clayton (18-5-2)

#2 Chapel Hill (20-4-1) vs. #3 Williams (23-3-0)

West

#1 Charlotte Catholic (23-0-2) vs. #12 Hickory (18-5-3)

#2 Concord (24-1-2) vs. #6 Watauga (18-5-1)

4A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Holly Springs (21-2-1) vs. #4 Leesville Road (15-6-4)

#2 Wake Forest (18-1-2) vs. #6 Hoggard (17-5-0)

West

#1 R.J. Reynolds (17-2-1) vs. #4 South Mecklenburg (19-3-1)

#2 Northwest Guilford (20-2-2) vs. #3 Myers Park (17-3-1)…*****TODAY at 5pm at Northwest Guilford High School*****

