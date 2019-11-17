College Swimming News: Quakers Defeat Salem and Sweet Briar In Dual Meet Action

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior Carolyn O’Halloran paced the Quakers with two individual first-place finishes Friday night in Guilford’s double dual meet victories at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The Quakers (5-0, 4-0 ODAC) defeated Salem College (145-49) and Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opponent Sweet Briar College (114-80).

O’Halloran finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.35 seconds. She also won the 100 freestyle in 59.09 seconds later in the evening.

Freshman Megan Cessna had the other individual win for Guilford as she beat five swimmers in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:13.69. Cessna also picked up second-place in the 200 freestyle (2:20.04).

The Quakers won both relays during the meet. In the 200 medley relay, Cessna, O’Halloran, Rebecca Shenhouse, and Susan Dillinger paced the field with a time of 2:09.06. Molly Hunt, Maggie Mahanes, Madison Iandoli, and Grace Moore teamed up for the victory in the 200 freestyle relay (2:12.37).

Guilford also saw second-place finishes from several swimmers such as Shenhouse in the 200 individual medley (2:46.93) and 100 breaststroke (1:20.27), Hunt in the 1000 freestyle (14:09.45) and 100 freestyle (1:09.10), and Dillinger in the 50 freestyle (28.81).

In the 100 backstroke, Courtney Packer recorded a third-place finish with a time of 1:35.26.

Prior to the meet, Guilford honored its six seniors, O’Halloran, Packer, Dillinger, Iandoli, Abigail Horchar, and Cat Thresher for their hard work and dedication to the program.

Coach Brad Herdon’s Quakers travel to the William Peace Fall Invitational on November 23-24 in the Triangle Aquatic Center.