Katie Lewis(Southeast Guilford HS) Breaks 1,000 Point Mark As Greensboro College Pride Women Defeat Regent 55-35

Lewis Breaks 1,000 Point Mark As Pride Women Defeat Regent 55-35

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior Katie Lewis(Southeast Guilford High School) scored her 1,000th career point Saturday as the Greensboro College women’s basketball team defeated Regent University 55-35.

Regent held a 7-5 lead into the second period before the Pride stormed in front with an 8-2 run over the first 6:22. Ashley Free got the run started with a free-throw before Sabria Joseph and Kourtney Mitchell both added layups. Nichelle Jeffries then capped off the run with a three-pointer from the top of the key.

Following the Jefferies three, Greensboro was able to hold onto their advantage to take a 16-13 lead into halftime.

After the break, Greensboro shot three-for-five over the first 2:11 of the third period to extend their lead out to 25-13 before going on to take their largest lead of the period at 39-18 on a Destiny Timberlake three-pointer.

Over the remainder of the game, the Pride would lead by as many as 29 points, following Lewis’ fifth three-pointer, before going on to win by the 20-point margin.

“We did an amazing job controlling the offensive glass today,” Assistant Coach Vontreece Hayes said. “Diajah Hickson and Kourtney Mitchell both did a great job in being aggressive down low that allowed us to win the battle on the board.

“We are extremely happy for Katie as she broke the 1,000-point mark. I am really excited to see us continue to progress as the season goes on.”

Lewis finished with a game-high 17 points while Joseph finished with eight points to go along with two assists. Hickson, who finished with four points, pulled down a team-leading 10 rebounds.

The Pride women will return to action Thursday when they travel to take on the Mustangs of Mid-Atlantic Christian University. For more information on Greensboro College women’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.