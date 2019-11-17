R.E.D. Zone Youth Football Finals:Warnersville Wolverines walk away with all Three Victories, bringing the titles “Back to the ‘Boro/Greensboro”
Red Zone Youth Football Finals from High Point:
Pee Wee game
Warnersville Center 24
Brentwood Broncos 0
Mite game
Warnersville Center 6
Brentwood Broncos 0
Midget game
Warnersville Center 24
Brentwood Broncos 0
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.