2019 NCHSAA Football Playoffs Across the state:Second Round Pairings and Tons of Game Notes

1A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Rosewood (10-1) vs. #8 South Creek (6-6)

#4 Northampton County (8-3) vs. #5 Northside-Pinetown (8-4)

#3 Pamlico County (6-5) vs. #6 Gates County (8-4)

#2 North Edgecombe (8-3) vs. #7 Washington County (7-5)

WEST

#1 Robbinsville (11-0) vs. #8 Alleghany (4-8)

#4 Murphy (9-2) vs. #5 Winston-Salem Prep (8-4)

#3 Thomas Jefferson (10-1) vs. #11 Albemarle (5-7)

#2 Elkin (9-2) vs. #7 Andrews (6-6)

1AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1Tarboro (11-0) vs. #9 Hobbton (8-4)

#4 North Rowan (8-3) vs. #5 Princeton (10-1)

#3 Granville Central (7-4) vs. #6 Manteo (10-2)

#2 John A. Holmes (10-0) vs. #7 North Stanly (7-5)

WEST

#1 East Surry (11-0) vs. #9 Starmount (6-6)

#4 Mount Airy (8-3) vs. #5 Mountain Island Charter (10-2)

#3 Bessemer City (7-4) vs. #6 Swain County (10-2)

#2 Mitchell (10-1) vs. #7 Polk County (9-3)

2A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Clinton (10-1) vs. #9 Beddingfield (9-3)

#4 West Craven (9-3) vs. #5 Red Springs (9-2)

#3 Northeastern (9-3) vs. #6 Southwest Onslow (10-2)

#2 SouthWest Edgecombe (11-1) vs. #7 Whiteville (9-2)

WEST

#1 Mountain Heritage (10-1) vs. #9 Owen (7-4)

#4 West Stokes (9-3) vs. #5 Eastern Randolph (10-2)

#3 Brevard (10-2) vs. #6 Chase (10-2)

#2 Reidsville (11-1) vs. #7 Newton-Conover (8-4)

2AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Randleman (11-0) vs. #9 East Duplin (7-5)

#4 South Granville (9-3) vs. #5 Currituck County (9-3)

#6 Hertford County (10-2) vs. #14 North Davidson (7-5)

#2 Washington (9-3) vs. #7 Salisbury (10-2)

WEST

#1 Shelby (10-1) vs. #8 Maiden (9-3)

#12 West Lincoln (9-3) vs. #13 South Point (6-6)

#3 Hibriten (11-1) vs. #6 Burns (10-2)

#2 North Lincoln (11-1) vs. #7 Pisgah (9-2)

3A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Southern Nash (12-0) vs. #8 Northern Nash (8-4)

#4 Terry Sanford (9-3) vs. #5 Rocky Mount (9-3)

#3 Eastern Alamance (12-0) vs. #6 Northside-Jacksonville (7-5)

#2 Havelock (10-1) vs. #10 Western Alamance (9-3)

WEST

#1 Crest (10-2) vs. #9 West Rowan (8-4)

#4 Hunter Huss (9-2) vs. #5 Charlotte Catholic (8-3)

#3 A.C. Reynolds (10-2) vs. #6 Northeast Guilford (10-2)

#2 Statesville (12-0) vs. #10 Kings Mountain (10-2)

3AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Lee County (12-0) vs. #9 Southern Alamance (9-3)

#4 D.H. Conley (9-3) vs. #5 Cleveland (11-1)

#6 Southeast Guilford (9-3) vs. #14 Gray’s Creek (8-4)

#2 New Hanover (11-1) vs. #7 West Brunswick (10-1)

WEST

#1 Weddington (12-0) vs. #8 Parkland (8-3)

#5 Northwest Cabarrus (11-1) vs. #13 Northern Guilford (8-4)

#3 Dudley (10-2) vs. #6 Mount Tabor (8-4)

#2 Watauga (11-1) vs. #10 A.L. Brown (8-3)

4A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 New Bern (9-2) vs. #8 Seventy-First (7-5)

#4 Cardinal Gibbons (9-2) vs. #5 Heritage (8-4)

#3 Jordan (9-2) vs. #6 Scotland (10-2)

#2 South View (9-2) vs. #7 Jack Britt (8-4)

WEST

#1 Grimsley (10-1) vs. #9 Porter Ridge (7-5)

#4 Hickory Ridge (8-3) vs. #5 Glenn (8-4)

#3 Ragsdale (5-6) vs. #6 Mooresville (7-5)

#2 East Forsyth (9-2) vs. #7 Davie (7-5)

4AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Wake Forest (10-1) vs. #8 Rolesville (10-2)

#4 Hoggard (5-5) vs. #12 Apex Friendship (8-4)

#3 Holly Springs (10-1) vs. #6 Garner (7-5)

#2 Leesville Road (10-0) vs. #7 Hoke County (8-4)

WEST

#1 Richmond County (11-0) vs. #8 Hough (8-4)

#4 Myers Park (11-0) vs. #5 Ardrey Kell (11-1)

#3 West Forsyth (10-1) vs. #11 Reagan (9-3)

#2 Mallard Creek (10-0-1) vs. #10 Vance (9-2)

NCHSAA Football Statistical Leaders (according to MaxPreps.com)

PASSING

C-Att YD TD 1) Jefferson Boaz (E.Surry) 171-232 3571 52 2) Dawson Cox (Ashe Co.) 255-433 3479 36 3) Chase Swartz (Mt. Airy) 189-313 3472 32 4) Timothy Davis (W-S Prep) 187-272 3403 39 5) Walker Harris (Heritage) 243-412 3194 35 6) Troy Hoilman (Avery Co.) 280-483 3163 38 7) Landin Sledge (Riv-Dur.) 178-296 3111 41 8) Nate Hampton (Davie) 242-401 3087 22 9) Eli Carr (A.C. Reynolds) 172-246 2950 37 10) Dustin Noller (Mall.Cr.)195-325 2912 29 11) Corey Motes (Dixon) 177-326 2903 27 12) Drake Maye (Myers Park) 169-225 2891 45

RUSHING

Att YD TD 1) Quinton Cooley (S. Nash) 196 2250 34 2) Travone Robinson (Union) 299 2077 22 3) Omarion Hampton(Cleveland) 198 2067 29 4) Cannon Bridges (W.Lincoln 242 2053 30 5) Dylan Church (N. Wilkes) 352 2029 23 6) Amir Pittman (N. Nash) 257 2001 26 7) Marqueise Coleman(St. Pauls) 214 1984 28 8) Dorian Clark (T. Sanford) 273 1969 27 9) Cameron Smith (Olympic) 221 1952 8 10) Steven Montgomery (A. Cen) 192 1950 23 11) Elijah Burris(Mt. Island Ch)144 1912 34 12) William Lovick (New Bern) 257 1899 18

RECEIVING

Rec YD TD 1) Juwan Lyons (W-S Prep) 73 1445 15 2) Davis Clemmons (Broughton) 88 1411 10 3) Rodney McDay (T.C. Roberson) 98 1334 12 4) Tresean Stewart (W-S Prep) 65 1328 18 5) Jhari Patterson (A.C. Reyn.) 63 1211 17 6) Devin Smith (Riv. Durham) 61 1188 20 7) Dylan Abernethy (Maiden) 65 1135 17 8) Elijah Metcalf (Mall. Creek) 64 1125 16 9) Gavin Ellis (Topsail) 53 1116 8 10) Landon Stevens (E. Surry) 44 1111 17 11) Stephen Gosnell (E. Surry) 47 1109 17 12) Daniel Britt (Hobbton) 80 1107 9

2019 Football Playoffs Second Round Interesting Facts

• Shelby has the most wins since 1972 (when record keeping began) in the NCHSAA Football Playoffs, Golden

Lions teams have amassed 104 wins in their 36 appearances during that span. They have won 10 State Championships during that period as well.

*****Northern Guilford has the best winning percentage in NCHSAA Playoff Games since 1972 to any team in the field.

The Nighthawks have appeared ten postseasons, compiling a record of 29-5 (.853) in those appearances.

• Wake Forest carries the longest playoff winning streak into this year’s playoffs. The Cougars have captured

the last three 4AA State Championships and won 13 playoff games in a row.

• Hoke County got their first playof win in a 4AA First Round win over Pinecrest 24-14 in 2012. It was the program’s seventh playoff win since 1972.

• Chase secured their first playoff win since 2011 2AA First Round when they defeated Newton-Conover 28-13.

This was the sixth playoff win in program history.

Feels Like the First Time

• Apex Friendship won the program’s first playoff game, defeating Green Hope 9-6 in the 4AA First Round. The

Patriots will head to Hoggard for their first second round contest.

• Rolesville grabbed their first playoff win in three appearances demolishing Panther Creek 47-7. Next up for

the Rams is a date with the three-time defending 4AA State Champion Wake Forest Cougars.

• West Lincoln won the program’s first playoff game, defeating Ashe County 48-6 in the school’s tenth playoff

appearance. West Lincoln will get to host its first second round game as South Point visits on Friday.

Milestone Victories

• Charlotte Catholic picked up the program’s 75th postseason win since record keeping began in 1972. The

Cougars beat Forestview 39-14 to begin the program’s 36th playoff appearance.

• Reidsville won their 75th postseason game since 1972 with a 57-0 shutout win over Forbush. This is the

32nd appearance in the postseason during that span for the Rams.

• Crest won the program’s 70th game in 33 appearances since 1972, knocking out Erwin 42-14 in round one.

The top-seeded Chargers play host to West Rowan in round two.

• Havelock grabbed playoff win #50 with a 33-0 shut out of North Brunswick in the Rams’ 32nd postseason

appearance. Havelock gets Western Alamance at home in round two.

2019 Football Playoffs First Round Interesting Facts

• With their appearances in the 2019 NCHSAA Football playoffs, three teams are tied for snapping the longest

playoff droughts of any team in the field. Chase, Draughn and Hoke County all have not made the NCHSAA

Football Playoffs since their last appearance in 2012, snapping six-year droughts.

• Three schools are making their program’s first appearance in the NCHSAA Football Playoffs. Apex Friendship,

Oak Grove and Vance County are all appearing in the football post-season for the first time in program history.

• Shelby has the most wins since 1972 (when record keeping began) in the NCHSAA Football Playoffs, Golden

Lions teams have amassed 103 wins in their previous 35 appearances during that span. They have won 10

State Championships during that period as well.

• Hendersonville has the most appearances since 1972 (when record keeping began) without a State Championship victory. The Bearcats have been in the field 36 times without claiming the title.

*****Northern Guilford has the best winning percentage in NCHSAA Playoff Games since 1972 to any team in the field.

The Nighthawks have appeared nine previous years, compiling a record of 28-5 (.848) in those appearances.

• Wake Forest carries the longest playoff winning streak into this year’s playoffs. The Cougars have captured

the last three 4AA State Championships and won 13 playoff games in a row.

“Modern Era” Records beginning in 1989; updated through 2017 Championships

TEAM RECORDS

Most points, one team

Game: 68, Reidsville (vs. Bandys 12/6/03 at Carter-Finley)

Half: 42, Reidsville (2nd half vs. Bandys 12/6/03 at Carter-Finley)

42, Butler (1st half vs. Jack Britt 12/1/12 at Kenan)

42, Mallard Creek (1st half vs. Page 12/12/15 at Carter-Finley)

Quarter: 35, Mallard Creek (2nd quarter vs. Page 12/12/15 at Carter-Finley)

Most yards, total offense, one team, game:

622, Reidsville (vs. Bandys at Carter-Finley 12/6/03);

618, Northern Guilford (vs. Char. Catholic at BB&T Field 12/1/12)

Most yards rushing, one team, game:

542, Northern Guilford (vs. Char. Catholic at Carter-Finley, 12/1/12)…This game was at BB&T Field

Individual Rushing..See both T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS and Jamal Edwards(Dudley HS) on this list…

Most Yards Rushing - Top 12 Year Att Yds TD Location 1. T.J. Logan, Northern Guilford 2012 28 510 8 Carter-Finley(Game was at BB&T Field) 2. D’Brian Hudgins, Williamston 1999 29 317 4 Kenan 3. Tre’ Harbison, Crest 2015 24 295 7 Kenan 4. T.A. McLendon, Albemarle 2001 31 289 7 Kenan 5. Andre Brown, Rose 2003 27 270 3 BB&T 6, Princeton Brooks, North Gaston 2007 17 269 3 Kenan 7. Johnnie Glaspie, Wallace-Rose Hill 2015 25 261 5 BB&T 8. Jamil Miller, Cummings 2006 17 244 5 BB&T 9. Jamal Edwards, Dudley 2002 28 243 3 Carter-Finley 10. Todd Gurley II, Tarboro 2011 21 242 4 Carter-Finley 11. Kevin Parks, West Rowan 2008 24 219 3 BB&T 12. Rocky Reid, Concord 2013 41 218 1 Carter-Finley

Other Individual Marks

Most yards total offense:

510, T.J. Logan, Northern Guilford (510 rushing) vs. Charlotte

Catholic 2012 at Carter-Finley

453, Raymius Smith, Swain (426 passing, 27 rushing vs. SW Onslow 2012 at Carter-Finley

448, Anthony Crews, Reidsville (311 passing, 137 rushing vs.

Bandys 2002 at BB&T)

393, Tedarrius Wiley, Richmond (325 passing, 68 rushing vs. Jack

Britt 2008 at Kenan)

379, Kendall Hinton, Southern Durham (332 passing, 47 rushing

vs. Crest 2013 at BB&T)

Most touchdowns:

8, T.J. Logan, Northern Guilford (vs. Charlotte Catholic 2012)

7, T.A. McLendon, Albemarle (vs. Wallace-Rose Hill 2001)

7, Tre’ Harbison, Crest (vs. Southern Durham 2015)

Most points scored:

50, T.J. Logan, Northern Guilford, 8 touchdowns and one 2 point

conversion (vs. Charlotte Catholic 2012)

Most receptions:

13, Jerome Simpson, Reidsville (vs. Bandys 2003)

13, Greg Tisho, Swain (vs. Southwest Onslow 2012)

11, Mohammed Massaquoi, Independence (vs. South View 2004)

11, Brad Hinton, Independence (vs. South View 2000)

9, J.J. House, Williamston (vs. Albemarle 2002)

9, Doug Brown, Ragsdale (vs. Bertie 2000)

9, Kevin Roach, Williamston (vs. Swain 2001)

from 2018:

3AA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP – Weddington blitzes Southeast Guilford to win second title

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The Weddington Warriors struck first, and struck

often, as they ripped off a 27-14 victory over Southeast Guilford to claim

the school’s second state football championship. James Shipley starred

offensively and defensively for the Warriors, with an interception and

return that set up a fourth quarter score to go with a 50 yard touchdown

pass on a reverse pass and an 8 yard touchdown catch from his receiver

spot. With ten receptions for 113 yards, as well as contributions in other

areas, he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Southeast Guilford’s opening drive stalled and James Shipley returned

the punt to the Falcon 37 yard line, setting Weddington up in excellent

field position for their first possession. After a procedure penalty backed

the Warriors up five yards, Whitner Litton lofted a pass to Max Brimigion

down the left sideline for a 42 yard score to put the Warriors up 7-0 with

9:25 to go in the first quarter.

The Warriors second possession was a bit more of a sustained effort, as

they went 64 yards in seven plays capped off by a bit of trickiness. Wide

Receiver James Shipley took the reverse handoff and set up to throw

long to a wide open Will Shipley who took it the rest of the way 50 yards

down the left sideline for a score to go up 14-0 with 2:29 to go in the first

quarter.

In the second quarter, James Shipley found the endzone on the receiving

end of an eight yard pass from Litton with 8:52 to play in the half. The PAT

was blocked and the Warriors led 20-0. SE Guilford intercepted a screen

pass midway through the second, which swung some momentum back the

Falcons way. They mounted their best drive, chewing up over five minutes

of clock with Ryan Douglas helping power the rushing attack. However,

with time winding down in the half the drive stalled and a 44 yard field

goal attempt was no good.

Southeast Guilford recovered a Weddington fumble in the early part of the

third quarter, setting up the Falcons with a short field on the Warrior 36

yard line. Southeast scored four plays later as Douglas rushed across the

goal line from 12 yards out to make it 20-7 with 6:42 to go in the third.

The Falcons were intercepted to start the fourth quarter, and James Shipley

returned it to the Falcon five yard line. Two plays later Weddington

cashed in the turnover on a Will Shipley one yard run to go up 27-7 with

11:01 to play. After the two teams traded possessions, Southeast Guilford

took a shot deep and Douglas hooked up with Tyler Hoff who took it 83

yards to the endzone to trim the Warrior lead to 27-14 with 6:19 to play.

Douglas was named Southeast Guilford’s Most Outstanding Offensive

Player with 126 yards through the air and a touchdown to go with his 86

yards and a score on the ground. Quantez Mansfield was the defensive

Most Outstanding Player for the Falcons with six tackles including one

sack and an interception from his defensive line spot.

Weddington’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player was Whitner Litton as

the quarterback threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns while completing

67% of his passing attempts. The defensive Most Outstanding Player

for the Warriors was Eamon Murphy who led the team in tackles with 9

and intercepted a pass, returning it deep into Falcon territory to set up the

final Weddington score.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting good sportsmanship and with

the assistance of North Carolina Farm Bureau are pleased to present

Sportsmanship Awards to one member of each Championship team that

have exhibited good sportsmanship throughout the 2018 season.

Southeast Guilford’s winner was senior offensive lineman, Jacob Rapp.

Weddington’s selection was senior wide receiver and defensive back, Aiden

Brosterhous.