Another Game, another win for the Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Team:Liz Kitley and Cayla King(Northwest Guilford HS) lead (3-0) Hokies

Back on Friday night the Virginia Tech Hokies, or maybe we should call them Gobblers at Thanksgiving time, but the Hokies/Gobblers got past Liberty University in a tight one, and it was a solid game for Liz Kitley(Northwest Guilford High School) with 10 points, and Cayla King(Northwest Guilford High School) with 6 points, including a key three, and it was on to victory for Virginia Tech…

from the VA Tech athletic website……Hokies now (3-0)

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech women’s program moved to 3-0 Friday evening with a 73-69 victory over in-state for Liberty.

Aisha Sheppard coming off a career best 22-point game last week at George Mason, continued her good form producing 20 points Friday to lead the team. The junior guard was 5 of 9 from the floor, but was clutch from the free throw line where she connected on 9 of 10 opportunities.

Tech’s largest lead in the first half was just seven points as Liberty stayed within striking distance with timely buckets, especially from forward Keyene Green who scored 20 points before fouling out of the contest.

In the third quarter, a Cayla King 3-pointer capped an 8-0 Tech run to give the Hokies some breathing room in the form of an 11-point lead, and free throws from forward Trinity Baptiste extended the advantage to 14.

But Liberty wouldn’t go away as the Flames strung together a 15-2 run to close the gap to just a single point at 3:28 in the fourth. From there, Sheppard and Dara Mabrey scored the Hokies’ final 11 points to close the game and seal the victory.

Mabrey scored 19 in the game, including knocking down four 3-pointers and pulling down four rebounds. Taja Cole, the third member of the Hokies’ starting backcourt added nine points, six assists and four boards.

Off the bench Lydia Rivers led the Hokies in rebounding with eight on the night.

Liberty fell to 1-3 with the result.