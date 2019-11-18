Caldwell Academy 2019-2020 Hall of Fame Induction Class set for November 22 with Bethany Spivey, Daniel Branon and James Perez ready to enter Eagles’ HOF

Three ( 3 ) Caldwell Student/Athletes will be inducted into C/A Hall of Fame on November 22….

Bethany Spivey— c/o 2012 A defensive standout, was a five ( 5 ) year member of the varsity girls soccer team. She

helped lead the team to conference championships in 2011 & 2012., as well as, a NCISAA

State Championship in 2011. Two time all conference selection. Spivey is the fifth member

of the girls soccer team to join the hall of fame which includes former team mates Bekah Page,,

Kaylee-Jayne Langmeyer, Marie Gentry and Katie Robinson.

Daniel Branon–c/o 2012 was a four year starter as catcher for the Eagles. He helped lead the team to the most successful period ( 62-30 record) which include a conference championship,, a final four appearance, and

an NCISAA State Runner-Up finish. Two time all conference & NCISAA ALL STATE. Branon

is the fifth member of the baseball program to join the hall of fame which includes Drew Peyton,,

Nico Mancuso,, Clay Young and Grant Gillespie.

James Perez-c/o 2007 was a standout four year member of the varsity soccer team. Despite playing prior to Caldwell joining the NCISAA, Perez was pivotal in laying the foundation of future success for the Caldwell soccer

program in both the Triad Athletic Conference and NCISAA. Leading basketball team scorer

in 2006-07. Was a co founder of the ” SUPERFAN ” pep club which still exist today in support of

all teams at Caldwell Academy.

Courtesy of Bob Black:

Caldwell Academy Athletics Superfan and Supporter