Coach Jared Rolfes out as Page High School Head Football Coach:Twitter Report from Joe Sirera at the News and Record

from Joe Sirera on Twitter/@JoeSireraNR:
Jared Rolfes will not return for a fourth season as @pagepirateFB coach, AD Matt Harder confirms in a text.
Page went 20-17 overall and 1-3 in the playoffs in Rolfes’ three seasons as the Pirates’ coach.
pager said,
First and foremost I would like to thank Rolfes and his staff for the little things that they did do right for the kids and the community at Page. It was just one of those situations where his experience and leadership didn’t quite fit at a place like Page. That doesn’t mean that Rolfes isn’t a good coach, because I think the future is bright for him, it just wasn’t to be at Page.
It seems like the administration agreed with the hardcore fans at Page all along. We are glad they saw what we did. Now it’s time to get the right guy in there to lead our young men with fundamentals, discipline, grit and determination
pager said,
Not sure why it stuck a bunch of random question marks in there but whatever (:
Andy Durham said,
Still a lot of questions out there as far as the Page situation goes, but all of the question marks that popped up in your post have been cleared up….
If Page has the same schedule that they had this year with Highland Springs, East Forsyth, West Forsyth, and Grimsley will hard to catch up with for a couple of years, not sure how much direct change you are going to see, no matter who the coach is…It will take some time on the part of the new staff and some patience on the part of the Page administration..
If the hardcore fans are controlling what happens at Page, then I’m not sure anyone can properly evaluate this situation…The fans can not run a sports program from behind the scenes…
The coaches and the players are the ones who put in the work, and I have never seen a fan on the field or in the weight room doing anything that could help a team..
The fans want to soak up all of the fun and success that their team may incur, but the team and the players take the blame when the all seems to be going wrong and all the fans do, is sit back and talk and most of the time and I won’t say all of the time, but the fans don’t know where they are coming from, because most them have never been there…
Never been there in June, July or early August when the real work is being done, and you(the players and coaches) do the real work whether you have success or not….
At the end of the day, the fans just walk away, but the coaches and the players have to look in the mirror….
Tough price these coaches and players pay and at least the coaches are receiving some pay, but not a lot in return for all of their work…The players are not being paid now, but who knows, by 2025, if you sell your own T-shirts, the players may get a bonus…
The fans know so much, but do they really???
And part of the other side of the fence says the fans pay to get into the games and therefore they have a right to express they concerns/opinions about what they are paying to see…
It is a very foggy overall situation, but maybe Page will strike gold in their new football coaching hire, I hope they do…
But, at the end of the day, you have to remember that there is more to the game than the wins and losses and Coach Rolfes did teach the right/correct values and he always seemed to totally have his players’ best interests at heart….
If you are just looking at wins, and hoping to wipe out the losses, then good luck moving forward, but a new day is coming and I do hope it is a good one for you…
