Coach Jared Rolfes out as Page High School Head Football Coach:Twitter Report from Joe Sirera at the News and Record

from Joe Sirera on Twitter/@JoeSireraNR:

Jared Rolfes will not return for a fourth season as @pagepirateFB coach, AD Matt Harder confirms in a text.

Page went 20-17 overall and 1-3 in the playoffs in Rolfes’ three seasons as the Pirates’ coach.

