CONTEST Winners – High School and Pro Picks
We have a lot of close but no cigars this week in the first round of high school playoffs as a lot of teams finished their season. But Chuck Durham nailed it, going 15 for 15 – our only perfect round. Lots of folks missed 1 or 2 games, but Chuck got them all right.
In the Pro Picks, no one has yet to get a perfect week; but this week was close! Four players only missed one game. Two of those players had won earlier, so it went to the tie-breaker between the remaining two. Coach Norris was the closer to the Sunday Night Total Score.
New High School Picks on Wednesday and Pro Picks on Friday.
