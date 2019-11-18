N.C. State Women start basketball season at (3-0) with a big boost from Big Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) and her 14 pts/13 rebounds in win over Lamar

Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School), with 14 points and 13 rebounds in the N.C. State Wolfpack’s most recent women’s basketball win…The PACK topped Lamar 81-40 last week, and N.C. State is preparing to face the Maine Black Bears tomorrow morning at 10:30am, inside the the Jim Valvano Arena on the Kay Yow Court, at Reynolds Coliseum, in Raleigh…..Cunane will be battling Maine, in and out of the lane, hoping to avoid the rain, tomorrow morning at Reynolds, in Raleigh…..

from www.gopack.com:

RALEIGH – The undefeated start to the 2019-20 season continued for the 14th-ranked NC State women’s basketball team (3-0) on Thursday evening as the Wolfpack earned a decisive 81-40 victory over the Lamar Cardinals (1-2) on Kay Yow Court inside Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum. The win marks the ninth year in a row that the Wolfpack has started a season 3-0.

Sophomore Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) recorded her first double-double of the season, snagging 13 rebounds and scoring 14 points. Cunane was joined in double-digit scoring by junior Kai Crutchfield with 10 points and Grace Hunter and Kayla Jones, who each tied with a game-high 15 points. Jones missed just one shot in the game, going 4-of-5 from the field in addition to finishing a spotless 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

As a team, the Wolfpack shot a season-best 27-of-52 (51.9%) from the field and had its most success of the young season from the charity stripe, shooting 19-of-27 (70.4%) from the line.