NFL Sunday Scoreboard:Locals in the Pros and on the go at the show on Sunday

Atlanta Falcons 29, Carolina Panthers 3

Panthers now (5-5) and the playoff picture is looking bleak…

QB Kyle Allen goes 31-50 for the Panthers and 325 passing yards with 0 TD’s/4 INT’s…RB Christian McCaffrey with 14 carries for 70 yards and 11 receptions for 121 yards…191 Total Yards for McCaffrey, but 0 TD’s on Sunday for CMC…

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17…T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS/North Carolina) had one reception for 11 yards, one kickoff return for 16 yards and one punt return for 7 yards for the Buccaneers…

New Jets 34, Washington 17

Dallas 35, Detroit 27

Minnesota 27, Denver 23

Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13…Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) with 4 receptions for 27 yards for the Colts…

Buffalo 37, Miami 20

Baltimore 41, Houston 7…D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with 5 Tackles and 2 were solo tackles, for the Texans…

San Francisco 36, Arizona 26…Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS/Tennessee) with 4 Tackles, 2 Solo Tackles and one pass deflection for the 49ers…

Oakland 17, Cincinnati 10…Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS/N.C. State) with 6 Tackles and two were Solo Tackles…

LA Rams 17, Chicago Bears 7….Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) with 9 carries for 39 yards, 5 receptions for 35 yards and Touchdown for the Bears..

New England 17, Philadelphia 10

from Thursday:Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7….Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with 1 Tackle/1 Solo/1 Sack/1 Tackle for a Loss/2 Quarterback Hits for the Browns and late in the game, Larry Ogunjobi go ejected and he now has been suspended for 2 games…

Monday Night:Kansas City at LA Chargers….Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/California) will be in action for the LA Chargers on Monday night…

BYES:

Packers

Titans

Giants

Seahawks