NFL Sunday Scoreboard:Locals in the Pros and on the go at the show on Sunday
Atlanta Falcons 29, Carolina Panthers 3
Panthers now (5-5) and the playoff picture is looking bleak…
QB Kyle Allen goes 31-50 for the Panthers and 325 passing yards with 0 TD’s/4 INT’s…RB Christian McCaffrey with 14 carries for 70 yards and 11 receptions for 121 yards…191 Total Yards for McCaffrey, but 0 TD’s on Sunday for CMC…
New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17…T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS/North Carolina) had one reception for 11 yards, one kickoff return for 16 yards and one punt return for 7 yards for the Buccaneers…
New Jets 34, Washington 17
Dallas 35, Detroit 27
Minnesota 27, Denver 23
Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13…Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) with 4 receptions for 27 yards for the Colts…
Buffalo 37, Miami 20
Baltimore 41, Houston 7…D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with 5 Tackles and 2 were solo tackles, for the Texans…
San Francisco 36, Arizona 26…Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS/Tennessee) with 4 Tackles, 2 Solo Tackles and one pass deflection for the 49ers…
Oakland 17, Cincinnati 10…Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS/N.C. State) with 6 Tackles and two were Solo Tackles…
LA Rams 17, Chicago Bears 7….Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) with 9 carries for 39 yards, 5 receptions for 35 yards and Touchdown for the Bears..
New England 17, Philadelphia 10
from Thursday:Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7….Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with 1 Tackle/1 Solo/1 Sack/1 Tackle for a Loss/2 Quarterback Hits for the Browns and late in the game, Larry Ogunjobi go ejected and he now has been suspended for 2 games…
Monday Night:Kansas City at LA Chargers….Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/California) will be in action for the LA Chargers on Monday night…
BYES:
Packers
Titans
Giants
Seahawks
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.